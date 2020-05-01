Menu
A croc spotted on Horton's Creek during Ray Anes' recent fishing trip
Environment

Croc ’snapped’ at a popular CQ fishing spot

Jack Evans
1st May 2020 12:07 PM
It’s been 30 years since local mud crabber had seen a croc in Horton’s Creek on the Capricorn Coast until a recent fishing trip.

While checking his crab traps with son Stewart, Ray Anes spotted a croc he believes was “at least two metres” on the riverbank.

He said it was uncommon to see crocs in that area, so he was surprised to see a larger croc had moved in.

“It was a bit of a shock,” he said.

“The area is a pretty popular fishing spot, so I just want people to be aware that there is a decent size croc there.”

Horton’s Creek is a small creek just to the north west of Keppel Sands in the Cawarral Creek system.

The creek is also close to the boundary of the Koorana Croc Farm.

croc sighting capricorn coast fishing queensland keppel sands zilzie
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

