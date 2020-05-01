Croc ’snapped’ at a popular CQ fishing spot

It’s been 30 years since local mud crabber had seen a croc in Horton’s Creek on the Capricorn Coast until a recent fishing trip.

While checking his crab traps with son Stewart, Ray Anes spotted a croc he believes was “at least two metres” on the riverbank.

He said it was uncommon to see crocs in that area, so he was surprised to see a larger croc had moved in.

A croc spotted on Horton's Creek during Ray Anes' recent fishing trip

“It was a bit of a shock,” he said.

“The area is a pretty popular fishing spot, so I just want people to be aware that there is a decent size croc there.”

Where Ray Anes spotted the 2m8 croc during a recent fishing trip.

Horton’s Creek is a small creek just to the north west of Keppel Sands in the Cawarral Creek system.

The creek is also close to the boundary of the Koorana Croc Farm.