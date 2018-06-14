Menu
Croc found dead in Townsville CBD

by Keagan Elder and Scott Sawyer
14th Jun 2018 11:37 AM

A 55cm freshwater crocodile was the last thing Tony Parker expected to find on his morning bike ride past his Sturt St office.

The Ray White Commercial Townsville sales and leasing executive had been in the CBD about 5am when he spotted the unlikely visitor.

He was not too keen on touching it, unsure if it was alive and on the road to heat up, but when he returned to start his work day a few hours later realised the croc was dead as it lay unmoved.

The crocodile that turned up at the Ray White Commercial office on Sturt St Thursday morning. Pic: Scott Sawyer
The crocodile that turned up at the Ray White Commercial office on Sturt St Thursday morning. Pic: Scott Sawyer

Mr Parker suspected the reptile had been dropped by a bird, or was simply coming in to snap up a deal.

He said they'd give the crocodile to the Museum of Tropical Queensland to look at.

"It's (crocodile) in pretty good nick," Mr Parker said.

 

Ray White sales executive Tony Parker snapped this shot of what appears to be a freshwater crocodile on Sturt St in Townsville's CBD.
Ray White sales executive Tony Parker snapped this shot of what appears to be a freshwater crocodile on Sturt St in Townsville's CBD.

 

Ray White Commercial Townsville sales and leasing executive Tony Parker with the crocodile that turned up at the office Thursday morning. Pic: Scott Sawyer
Ray White Commercial Townsville sales and leasing executive Tony Parker with the crocodile that turned up at the office Thursday morning. Pic: Scott Sawyer

 

 

Townsville crocodile sightings

IT IS of course common knowledge there are plenty of crocs around Townsville.

With the current cooler weather, sightings along creek banks are more common.

The latest Department of Environment and Heritage Protection data revealed 14 crocodile sightings had been reported to the department in May.

Recent sightings included Pallarenda Beach, Kissing Point Headland, Rowes Bay, Oonoonba and the Ross River, Townsville.

Crocodiles have not been the only native wildlife seen roaming Townsville's CBD streets this month.

A "thirsty" wallaby was filmed hopping by The Brewery on Flinders St late on Sunday, June 3.

    Local Partners