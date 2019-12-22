Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Christine Lucan snapped this photo of a croc sunbaking in the Fitzroy River
Christine Lucan snapped this photo of a croc sunbaking in the Fitzroy River
News

Croc watch: Salty croc snapped on the mighty Fitzroy River

Steph Allen
, stephanie.allen@capnews.com.au
22nd Dec 2019 12:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROCKHAMPTON local Christine Lucan was fishing on the Fitzroy River today when she spotted a big crocodile resting by the riverbank.

Taking in the summer sun, the large crocodile was enjoying a sunbathing session when Ms Lucan and her family cruised by.

This photo was taken by Ms Lucan opposite the Gabriel Creek area.

“My son and husband were putting crab pots out and the husband spotted it swimming along side the bank,” she said.

She sent in the snap to The Morning Bulletin, along with a couple of shots of dolphins that she spotted in the river last week.

crocodile croc sighting fitzroy river
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman airlifted to Rocky Hospital after quad bike crash

        premium_icon Woman airlifted to Rocky Hospital after quad bike crash

        News The Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service landed at the crash scene with a Critical Care Paramedic and Doctor

        Gallery: Were you snapped at this decade’s last Rivernites?

        premium_icon Gallery: Were you snapped at this decade’s last Rivernites?

        News Check out our gallery of locals who were out and about last Friday night.

        Police chase woman through North Rocky suburb

        premium_icon Police chase woman through North Rocky suburb

        Breaking A woman led police on a foot chase this morning.