Croc watch: Salty croc snapped on the mighty Fitzroy River

Christine Lucan snapped this photo of a croc sunbaking in the Fitzroy River

Christine Lucan snapped this photo of a croc sunbaking in the Fitzroy River

ROCKHAMPTON local Christine Lucan was fishing on the Fitzroy River today when she spotted a big crocodile resting by the riverbank.

Taking in the summer sun, the large crocodile was enjoying a sunbathing session when Ms Lucan and her family cruised by.

This photo was taken by Ms Lucan opposite the Gabriel Creek area.

“My son and husband were putting crab pots out and the husband spotted it swimming along side the bank,” she said.

She sent in the snap to The Morning Bulletin, along with a couple of shots of dolphins that she spotted in the river last week.