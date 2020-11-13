Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 2 - 2.5 metre salt water crocodile has been spotted in the Townsville Harbour. Image from Facebook
A 2 - 2.5 metre salt water crocodile has been spotted in the Townsville Harbour. Image from Facebook
Offbeat

‘Croc-zilla’ seen in Queensland port

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
13th Nov 2020 5:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Queensland port is on the lookout for a "croc-zilla", after a large crocodile was spotted on Wednesday.

The reptile, no bigger than 2.5 metres was spotted swimming in Townsville Harbour early in the day, with pictures capturing the predator lurking on the waterline near a jetty.

The reptile was first spotted in the early hours of Wednesday morning at the Port of Townsville. Image from Facebook
The reptile was first spotted in the early hours of Wednesday morning at the Port of Townsville. Image from Facebook

 

The Port of Townsville took to social media to name the saltwater reptile "croc-zilla".

"Not really … a 2-2.5m estuarine crocodile has been spotted in the inner harbour of Townsville," Port of Townsville Limited wrote on Facebook.

"Our team have reported it to CrocWatch and a watch is current for nearby waters.

"If you're out and see any crocs, call CrocWatch on 1300 130 372 to report your sighing."

 

Originally published as 'Croc-zilla' seen in Queensland port

Port workers reported the saltwater croc to CrocWatch. Image from Facebook
Port workers reported the saltwater croc to CrocWatch. Image from Facebook

More Stories

crocodile editors picks townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fresh environmental alarm over Adani

        Premium Content Fresh environmental alarm over Adani

        Business Environmental activists have accused Adani of quietly planning to scale up its highly-controversial $2bn Carmichael mine.

        • 13th Nov 2020 4:55 AM
        Regional CQ school receives new tech to boost learning

        Premium Content Regional CQ school receives new tech to boost learning

        Education The Dysart school is one of five in Queensland to use the virtual reality...

        Juveniles ‘throw rocks, damage cars’ at Rocky Maccas

        Premium Content Juveniles ‘throw rocks, damage cars’ at Rocky Maccas

        News Police were on Thursday night searching for a group of youngsters after the ugly...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: An Ice Age is on the way

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: An Ice Age is on the way

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.