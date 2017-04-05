Crocodile surfaces in flooded Fitzroy waters

FILE PHOTO: A crocodile was spotted in Pink Lily flood waters. Pictured is one of the large crocodiles on display at the Koorana Crocodile Farm on the Capricorn Coast.

A CROCODILE spotted in Pink Lily has locals on alert.

Resident and business owner Daniel Oram said his neighbour had popped out to check on his dinghie last night when the 2.5m croc caught his eye.

"I am one side of the lagoon and he is the other side,” the Oram's Nurseries Rockhampton owner said.

"He saw it last night last night when he went to check on his dinghie that the flood water hadn't washed it away, and he had seen the crocodile near his boat.”

While Daniel says he expects the floods to wash crocs in, Rockhampton mum Sherrie Ashton hopes they don't force 14-foot croc "Fluffy” doesn't come any closer to her home.

The local identity is often seen sunning on her boat ramp, and has the Rocky mum on alert as the river edges closer.

With a couple of wine casks to tide him over in the coming days, Daniel said he won't drop his guard to what lurks beneath rising flood waters.

"We are concerned, there's a lot of elderly people in this area,” he said.

"I am 64, I am one of them, and we don't run so fast these days.

"I don't expect Parks and Wildlife to come and find the crocodile at this stage, but when the flood does recede and these lagoons are full of water I would like them to check it out, because a lot of us walk around the paddocks looking for cattle.

"It's to be expected that these things are in the water, you cant have floods and not expect things to come down the river.

"We are cautious, but we'll probably have more hassle with snakes than crocodiles.”

Oram's Nursery's Daniel and Ann Oram were hit hard after Cyclone Marcia, now their business is taking another battering from the flooded Fitzroy. Allan Reinikka ROK021116aoram1

Looking ahead to the expected peak, Daniel expects an 8.77m peak, placing his faith in a local method.

"The only way to tell the height is to go to Riverslea and divide by three, and you'll find that that's pretty close to what it is in Rockhampton.”

While flood waters keep customers at bay and restrict their supply chain from Northern Territory Down to Victoria, they have also forced Daniel and his wife to pull their pumps out of the river and have others on standby.

Though his nursery cops a battering, Daniel said the loss was a trade-off for the "million dollar water views”.

"This isn't my first rodeo,” he said.

"It's absolutely fantastic, the sun is shining, the water out there is probably 300 metres wide, two miles long, and if I could sit the deck chair out there all day I would.

"It's life, there are greater things to worry about than a little bit of water that comes down.”