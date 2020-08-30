Crocs conquer despite stint with only 12 men

Cap Coast muscles up in defence in their 25-5 win over Frenchville at Ryan Park on Saturday. Photo: Jann Houley

RUGBY UNION: Resolute defence was a feature for Cap Coast as they powered into second place on the Rugby Capricornia ladder on Saturday.

The Crocs ran out 25-5 winners over Frenchville at Ryan Park, despite playing part of the game with 12 just men.

Koroi Tamana, Cahlen Comiskey and Eminoni Vucago scored tries, while their man of the match Jared Owens finished with 10 points courtesy of two conversions, a penalty and a drop goal.

Front rower Caleb Parish put the only points on the new electronic scoreboard for the home team when he crashed over in the dying minutes.

Cap Coast vice-captain Liam Nicholls said it was good to get the points, especially given the team was down to 12 men either side of half-time after three players were given yellow cards.

“Our defence won it for us today,” he said.

“We got a few blokes sent so it was really good to grind out a win in the end.

“One thing we’ve had problems with this year is discipline which showed in that first half but we cleaned it up in the second.

James Busby’s kicking game was exceptional for Cap Coast. Photo: Jann Houley

“We came here knowing it was going to be a tough one and we’d spoken during the week about turning up for each other and just getting in and having a real dig.”

Nicholls said Owens was fantastic, so too James Busby at the back, his “big boot” proving an asset in the windy conditions.

Frenchville coach Steve Anderson said his players worked hard in what was an intense battle.

Despite his side being without a number of regular players, he was making no excuses.

“They’ve got some big boys, Cap Coast, and our guys kept taking it up to them,” he said.

“All in all, the better team won on the day. Cap Coast came with intensity and we couldn’t match it.

“We were missing a few players but we still had enough players out there to do the job.”

Anderson said No.8 Kane Clough and second rowers Michael Hamilton and Saul Clough were the team’s best.

Rugby Capricornia Round 6 results

Men: Cap Coast d Frenchville 25-5, Brothers A d Colts 27-7, Biloela d Brothers R 38-10, Gladstone d Mount Morgan 80-19

Women’s 7s: Colts d Brothers 7-5, Colts d Biloela 29-0, Gladstone d Colts 19-17, Brothers d Gladstone 24-0, Brothers d Biloela 38-0.

