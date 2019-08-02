Croc's head and booze stolen from CQ tourist venue

This crocodile's head was stolen from Koorana Crocodile Farm.

KOORANA Crocodile Farm is appealing for the public's help after a croc's head was stolen from the popular Central Queensland tourist venue.

Not only did thieves escape with Blacky's head (pictured) during a break-in at the Coowonga facility, they also took a large amount of alcohol and tourist shop merchandise including hat bands and key rings.

Blacky was a croc caught by National Parks and Wildlife Service rangers at Cape Flattery in north Queensland.

Koorana today appealed via its Facebook page for the public's assistance to solve the June 4 break-in.

It comes during a week the farm made international headlines after revealing that a metal bone plate and six screws had been found in the stomach of Koorana's resident 4.7m crocodile, MJ, during an autopsy.

Today the orthopaedic plate find became a police matter following reports the item may be linked to missing persons' cold cases in north Queensland.

Koorana described Blacky's head as irreplaceable.

The tourist venue is urging anyone with information to call them on (07) 4934 4749 or email koorana@westnet.com.au.