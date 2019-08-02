Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This crocodile's head was stolen from Koorana Crocodile Farm.
This crocodile's head was stolen from Koorana Crocodile Farm. Contributed
News

Croc's head and booze stolen from CQ tourist venue

Darryn Nufer
by
2nd Aug 2019 5:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KOORANA Crocodile Farm is appealing for the public's help after a croc's head was stolen from the popular Central Queensland tourist venue.

Not only did thieves escape with Blacky's head (pictured) during a break-in at the Coowonga facility, they also took a large amount of alcohol and tourist shop merchandise including hat bands and key rings.

Blacky was a croc caught by National Parks and Wildlife Service rangers at Cape Flattery in north Queensland.

Koorana today appealed via its Facebook page for the public's assistance to solve the June 4 break-in.

It comes during a week the farm made international headlines after revealing that a metal bone plate and six screws had been found in the stomach of Koorana's resident 4.7m crocodile, MJ, during an autopsy.

Today the orthopaedic plate find became a police matter following reports the item may be linked to missing persons' cold cases in north Queensland.

READ: Police move in as mystery croc find intensifies

Koorana described Blacky's head as irreplaceable.

The tourist venue is urging anyone with information to call them on (07) 4934 4749 or email koorana@westnet.com.au.

blacky the croc crime crocodile koorana crocodile farm stolen croc's head
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Police move in as mystery croc find intensifies

    premium_icon Police move in as mystery croc find intensifies

    Breaking More twists and turns as Koorana Croc Farm hands over evidence

    Escapee plays week-long game of cat and mouse with police

    Escapee plays week-long game of cat and mouse with police

    Breaking Police believe Tiaaleaiga is heading south

    Shiraz 'snuffs the battle with delight' at Stock Horse comp

    premium_icon Shiraz 'snuffs the battle with delight' at Stock Horse comp

    News Were you snapped?: Novice riders photo gallery

    State Government's media blind-side over Rookwood Weir

    premium_icon State Government's media blind-side over Rookwood Weir

    Politics Both sides want it built but another road block stands in the way.