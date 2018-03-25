Crocs make it two from two with gritty win over Colts

LEADING THE WAY: Cap Coast Crocs' captain Trent Flynn charges into action against Colts in the Rugby Capricornia clash at T.A. Nutley Field on Saturday

LEADING THE WAY: Cap Coast Crocs' captain Trent Flynn charges into action against Colts in the Rugby Capricornia clash at T.A. Nutley Field on Saturday Chris Ison ROK250318cunion3

RUGBY UNION: The Cap Coast Crocs have maintained their hold on the Defiance Challenge Cup with a grinding 15-10 win over Colts on Saturday.

The boys from the beach made it two wins from two in the Rugby Capricornia A-grade competition, backing up their 21-point win over defending premiers Dawson Valley in the opening round.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Captain Trent Flynn said defence was the key against a determined Colts side.

"It came down to some great defence and securing our ball when we had the chance.

"When you've got backs that can hold their own and people can't come through it gives us forwards a break because we can trust our men out wide.”

Fullback Matt Solis, No.8 Don Sangster and teenage talent Luke Roth at blindside flanker were among the Crocs best.

A penalty apiece saw the teams locked at 3-all at half time before the Crocs ran in two tries to Colts one to wrap up the game.

Flynn said the decision by the club to field just the A-grade team this year was reaping rewards, and it was great to be off to a positive start.

"It's a real credit to the club and the boys,” he said.

"We've still got a look to work on but we're moving forward.

"I know each game is going to be different, each team is just as strong as each other, but I think we'll be right.

"We've got a great defence line across the park, our line speed's great and we all work for each other.”

The Crocs will travel to Moura to face Dawson Valley again in their next fixture on April 7.

"We took them in the first game but I'm sure they're going to give us a good run for our money out there,” he said.

"We will need to focus on the same things - our line defence, one-on-one tackles and just committing to the rucks.”