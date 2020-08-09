Menu
Cap Coast Crocs coach Jamie McLauchlan talks tactics at the half-time break in the team's Rugby Capricornia clash with Brothers 1 yesterday. Photo: Cap Coast Crocs
Rugby Union

Crocs show plenty of heart in epic clash on Coast

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
9th Aug 2020 2:49 PM
RUGBY UNION: A 14-man Cap Coast Crocs outfit came within a whisker of beating competition heavyweights Brothers 1 in Rugby Capricornia action yesterday.

Fullback John Sleaford was left with a tricky sideline conversion to win the game after the Crocs went in for their fourth try to level things up close to full-time.

The well-struck kick looked on target but crashed into the right upright, meaning the game at Cooee Bay Oval ended in a 23-all draw.

Coach Jamie McLauchlan said it was a courageous effort, given one of his players was sent off in the 20th minute.

“We played with 14 men for three quarters of the game so we classed it as a bit of a win, to be honest,” he said.

“Credit to our guys for playing the football they did.

“We didn’t think we would hold Brothers out but we did; we just kept fighting and we kept scoring points.

“I’m happy with that performance because Brothers probably are the benchmark this year.”

Sleaford, flyhalf Jarred Owens and No.8 Wade Fickling were among Cap Coast’s best.

The Crocs have now had a loss, a win and a draw in their first three games.

McLauchlan said he was excited for what was to come for his squad, which boasts several rugby league players and a large Fijian contingent.

“There’s been a big influx of new players so it’s been a case of getting those combinations right,” he said.

“I think we’re getting there and we’re in a pretty good position now.

“We’ve got talent and speed but what I saw yesterday really proved to me that they’ve got plenty of heart.

“They really are starting to gel as a team and we’re building a great good club culture here.”

