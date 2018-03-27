Hayne hurt as Parra stay winless

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA — MARCH 24: Jarryd Hayne of the Eels walks from the field injured during the round three NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the Cronulla Sharks at ANZ Stadium on March 24, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA — MARCH 24: Jarryd Hayne of the Eels walks from the field injured during the round three NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the Cronulla Sharks at ANZ Stadium on March 24, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

JARRYD Hayne's horror return to Parramatta continues with the superstar signing lasting just half an hour as the Eels slumped to their third consecutive loss.

Parramatta started the season with top four aspirations with some calling them a genuine premiership chance after a scintillating trial performance against Newcastle.

Now they are fighting to keep their season alive after just three matches, joining Canberra as the only two winless teams after losing 14-4 to Cronulla at ANZ Stadium.

It was a physical and scrappy encounter between the two winless sides.

The Eels woes were summed up by the innocuous way Hayne suffered his injury. He signalled immediately for the trainer's attention after kicking off following a Parramatta try. After trying to play on, he eventually succumbed and limped off the field.

This was supposed to be the game which ignite Hayne after being moved to fullback from centre by coach Brad Arthur. Instead he was restricted to watching the bulk of the game from the sidelines with a hip pointer injury in front of 25,106 people at ANZ Stadium.

A minor grading will see him miss just one or two weeks but a serious injury could sideline him for up to 10 weeks. He is almost certain to miss the now crucial Easter Monday clash against the Tigers.

The Eels only other recruit Kane Evans played just 25 minutes after leaving the field with a rib injury while club's first choice fullback Clint Gutherson is still at least a fortnight away.

Cronulla weren’t pretty, but they were effective.

Such is the despair for the Eels they can take some solace in at least scoring a try. Kirisome Auva'a's 20th minute try ended Parramatta's 153 minutes tryless run.

The Eels had leaked 86 unanswered points in a horror recent run.

The Sharks were also coming into the match off the back of consecutive losses. While Cronulla have kickstarted started their 2018 campaign they are far from the side which took out the title on the same ground just two years ago.

But the win was built on the cornerstones of what the Sharks have built their success on in recent years - gritty and determined defence. Former NSW halfback Trent Hodkinson's kicking game took some pressure off Chad Townsend in a strong club debut in the absence of the injured Matt Moylan.

Townsend scored all of Cronulla's 14 points with a try, a conversion plus four penalty goals.

It was a grim struggle between the two winless sides.

The Sharks were reduced to 16 players early in the second half when Jayson Bukuya did not return after failing a concussion test while fullback Josh Dugan limped from the field - but not appear to be too distressed - late in the game.

The Eels dominated the opening 10 minutes of possession and field position - but they were unable to capitalise. Instead, it was the Sharks who were able to defend their way out of trouble.

On the back of a 5-0 first half penalty count - which helped the Sharks kick three penalty goals - Cronulla led 12-4 at halftime.

Their opening try came from Townsend after just six minutes with the halfback backing up on the inside of Bukuya who was given a trademark off-load by Paul Gallen to slice through the Eels defence.

The Eels had to wait until the 50th minute to receive their first penalty. A Townsend penalty goal were the only second half points.

CRONULLA 14 (C Townsend try C Townsend 5 goals) bt PARRAMATTA 4 (K Auva'a try) at ANZ Stadium. Referee: Ben Cummins, Peter Gough. Crowd: 25,106