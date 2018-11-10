Cronulla to the Capras: Dynamic centre signs on for 2019

RUGBY LEAGUE: CQ Capras coach David Faiumu has unveiled another exciting new signing, just 24 hours after announcing the recruitment of 143-game NRL veteran Matthew Wright.

Bessie Aufaga-To'omaga comes to the club after playing the 2018 season with the Cronulla Sharks feeder club, the Newtown Jets, in the Intrust Super Premiership.

The 21-year-old will play centre following the departure of Connor Broadhurst, who was named the Capras' best back this year.

Faiumu said his contacts in Sydney had identified Aufaga-To'omaga as a hot prospect and he was excited to have secured his signature.

"Bessie was in the Cronulla Sharks' under-20 system and then moved up to the first grade full-time squad this year.

"His biggest assets are his explosive speed, his power and his skill.

"He's come through the NRL system and I'm confident he will be able to impart that experience and knowledge on the local players in our squad.”

Experienced NRL player Matthew Wright (left) with Capras head coach David Faiumu. PAM MCKAY

Faiumu has only been officially in the job since November 1 but he has filled some big pieces in the recruitment puzzle.

On Thursday, he introduced marquee signing Wright, a Samoan international who had stints with the Cronulla Sharks and the North Queensland Cowboys before joining the Manly Sea Eagles.

Faiumu has also re-signed captain Jack Madden, former NRL star Dave Taylor, Bill Cullen, Jamie Hill, Billy Gibert and Nathan Bassani.

The players were put through their paces at a fitness session on Thursday afternoon and, for the most part, Faiumu was happy with what he saw.

"Across the board, I was quite impressed with the boys and their fitness levels

"There were some quite outstanding scores, some NRL-type marks with some of our players.

"Some are a little behind the eight ball but they've got the next six weeks to rectify that.”

Faiumu will hold an orientation session with the players this morning before training proper starts on Monday.