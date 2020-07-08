Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Jacqueline Emily-Jane Dalton-Wise, 46, admitted it was a “stupid mistake” to drive after using meth earlier this year. .
Jacqueline Emily-Jane Dalton-Wise, 46, admitted it was a “stupid mistake” to drive after using meth earlier this year. .
News

‘Crook shoulder’ leads to depression and meth driving

Jack Evans
8th Jul 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A REMORSEFUL Jacqueline Emily-Jane Dalton-Wise, 46, admitted it was a “stupid mistake” to drive after using meth.

The Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard Dalton-Wise was pulled over on 5.15pm, March 9.

She tested positive roadside and later made admissions to recent drug use.

On March 19, a secondary test returned positive for methamphetamine.

Representing herself, Dalton-Wise told Magistrate Jeff Clarke she had been out of work for six months with a “crook shoulder” that had also been the cause of recent depression and sadness.

She told the court she was “well aware” of her affliction and needed to turn her life around.

Magistrate Clarke took Dalton-Wise’s statements into account when deliberating a punishment.

“Hopefully you won’t return to drug use, I appreciate you’re having a rough trot, obviously as you’ll appreciate, it’s only going to make it worse if you keep on going down that path,” he said.

Dalton-Wise was disqualified from driving for a month and fined $450.

No conviction was recorded.

Dalton-Wise thanked Magistrate Clarke as she left the courtroom.

drug driving charge magistrate jeff clarke tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Women cut from vehicle after Yeppoon Rd crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Women cut from vehicle after Yeppoon Rd crash

        Breaking Heavy-duty equipment was required to free the patients.

        • 8th Jul 2020 3:57 PM
        • 2 Broncosupporter
        COURSES GALORE: 2,300 free apprenticeships for CQ

        premium_icon COURSES GALORE: 2,300 free apprenticeships for CQ

        Business The free apprenticeships and traineeships will cover any tuition fees but are open...

        UPDATE: RRC investigating council truck fire. SEE VIDEO

        premium_icon UPDATE: RRC investigating council truck fire. SEE VIDEO

        Breaking Bystanders reportedly helped the driver attempt to extinguish the blaze.

        Police are investigating ‘suspicious’ car fire

        premium_icon Police are investigating ‘suspicious’ car fire

        Crime The vehicle, a silver Toyota Rav4, was found engulfed in flames near Bouldercombe...