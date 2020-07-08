‘Crook shoulder’ leads to depression and meth driving

Jacqueline Emily-Jane Dalton-Wise, 46, admitted it was a “stupid mistake” to drive after using meth earlier this year. .

Jacqueline Emily-Jane Dalton-Wise, 46, admitted it was a “stupid mistake” to drive after using meth earlier this year. .

A REMORSEFUL Jacqueline Emily-Jane Dalton-Wise, 46, admitted it was a “stupid mistake” to drive after using meth.

The Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard Dalton-Wise was pulled over on 5.15pm, March 9.

She tested positive roadside and later made admissions to recent drug use.

On March 19, a secondary test returned positive for methamphetamine.

Representing herself, Dalton-Wise told Magistrate Jeff Clarke she had been out of work for six months with a “crook shoulder” that had also been the cause of recent depression and sadness.

She told the court she was “well aware” of her affliction and needed to turn her life around.

Magistrate Clarke took Dalton-Wise’s statements into account when deliberating a punishment.

“Hopefully you won’t return to drug use, I appreciate you’re having a rough trot, obviously as you’ll appreciate, it’s only going to make it worse if you keep on going down that path,” he said.

Dalton-Wise was disqualified from driving for a month and fined $450.

No conviction was recorded.

Dalton-Wise thanked Magistrate Clarke as she left the courtroom.