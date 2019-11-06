Cross country chase to serve ex CQ publican

Roly Gooding has owned the Bouldercombe Hotel since 1972 and had to close it down last year after he filed bankruptcy. The owner of pubs in Barcaldine, Blackall and Longreach says the drought and electricity prices are killing rural pubs and town businesses.

IT TOOK four attempts to serve former Bouldercombe Hotel owner Roland Gooding a $7500 notice to pay an outstanding liquor bill before he was finally found living in a bus in Blackall, according to court documents.

Documents were first filed on behalf of the Independent Liquor Group Distribution Co-Operative Pty Ltd in Brisbane’s District Court on November 9, 2018, to begin proceedings to sue Mr Gooding for an outstanding liquor invoice of $7,558.56.

According to the statement of claim, Mr Gooding entered a guarantee agreement with the liquor company on July 11, 2017. The claim also alleged the company had an equitable charge over the Bouldercombe Royal Hotel and a residential property in Longreach.

An invoice due to be paid on September 1, 2018, remained outstanding and the company issued demands for Mr Gooding to pay the outstanding fee on September 24 and October 4, however they remained neglected, according to the court documents.

A liquidator was appointed to Roly Investments Qld Pty Ltd, the owners of the Bouldercombe Royal Hotel, on October 19, 2018.

Daily interest was accrued on the outstanding monies at 2.5 per cent per calendar month or 30 per cent per annum.

An order to serve Mr Gooding was granted and a process server declared he did so on April 11 this year.

The process server’s affidavit stated he attempted to find Mr Gooding in Longreach however he was not there and he was directed to Blackall where he made local enquiries.

After attending three residences in Thistle St, he was directed to a property with an Asian street food van out the front where he spoke to a female resident who spoke no English but pointed to a bus out the back.

Mr Gooding confirmed he was the person listed in the documents and he was served.

A tax invoice for $1,056 was used as evidence for the serving fees as Mr Gooding was attempted to be formally served twice in two regional/remote areas.

Mr Gooding did not file an intention to defend the claim within the specified 28 days.

Judge Sheridan ordered on July 9, 2019 that Mr Gooding was to pay $14,416.78.

The amount included $7,558.56 for the original outstanding invoice, $5,037.95 for costs and 1,820.27 for 30 per cent interest on the invoice.