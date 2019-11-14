‘Cross my heart, hope to die - no jobs lost to auto’

BHP Mitsubishi Australia’s plans to introduce up to 86 driverless trucks at its Goonyella Riverside mine in the Bowen Basin, announced on Tuesday, sure stirred the pot with opposition coming from the left, right and centre.

Mines Minister Dr. Anthony Lynham

Queensland Mines Minister Anthony Lynham was quick to examine whether the introduction of automated trucks would result in redundancies.

“BMA has advised that there will be no redundancies – forced or voluntary and that all affected employees will be offered existing vacant jobs or retraining for other roles at the same site,” he said.

“However, I have organised a briefing on the issue with BMA tomorrow where I will be seeking assurances about this commitment to the workforce.

“Further, BMA has new jobs that will be created by the introduction of autonomous vehicles and I will be seeking commitment from BMA that these jobs will be in regional Queensland.”

Dr Lynham sat down with BMA’s asset president James Palmer yesterday afternoon to seek the assurances.

North Goonyella Mine.

A statement from BMA said the company gave the Minister the following assurances.

“There will be no forced employee redundancies at Goonyella Riverside as a result of this decision with respect to autonomous haulage. No existing roles will be relocated to Brisbane or anywhere else.

“There will be more than 50 new full-time permanent roles on site at Goonyella in Central Queensland.

“Our expectation is by the time these trucks are operating autonomously in around two years, there will be the same number of permanent workers on site as there are now.

“We will build a new automation control room on site and confirm that no existing roles will move to Brisbane.”

Post meeting, Dr Lynham said he was satisfied with the assurances from the miner, but vowed to hold the company accountable

“Today I have been absolutely clear with BMA about the (State) Government’s expectations,” Dr Lynham said.

“I have sought and been given a number of assurances. They include no forced redundancies and that they expect there will be the same number of permanent employees on site in two years’ time when these trucks are all converted.

“I expect BMA to deliver on these assurances and to do the right thing by all the workers on site.”

Dr Lynham also reminded the company of it’s responsibilities to its mine’s local communities and the need to provide safe secure jobs for its workers.

Shortly after the announcement was made on Tuesday, the Queensland state opposition made their opposition to BMA’s latest step towards automation known.

“The LNP will oppose any shift to automation that destroys existing jobs in Queensland’s resources industry,” opposition leader Deb Frecklington said.

“If BHP move forward with their automation plans the Co-ordinator-General should call in the mine approvals and tell BHP to the deliver the jobs they promised when these mines were approved,” opposition mines spokesman Dale Last said.