Crossfit community comes together to remember Mick Kelso

About 45 people completed the workout to pay tribute to Mick Kelso at CrossFit Cap Coast on Saturday. CONTRIBUTED

CROSSFIT: Odd socks were the order of the day as members of the Central Queensland crossfit community turned out to remember one of the sport's favourite sons.

Rockhampton's Mick Kelso, a much-loved member of CrossFit Cap Coast, was killed when hit by a car on the Sunshine Coast on New Year's Eve.

The 38-year-old was married to Angie for 11 years and had three children - Oliver, 9, Charlie, 7, and Bodhi, 3.

CrossFit Cap Coast owner Elisha Manion devised a workout in Mick's honour, which about 45 people including Charlie completed on Saturday morning.

The Kelso family (from left) Angie, Mick, Bodhi (front), Ollie and Charlie. Contributed

It was also done at a number of other gyms across the region, and as far south as Gympie.

The workout included the crossfit movements which Mick most enjoyed and represented some of the significant milestones in his life.

Manion said it was amazing to watch Charlie complete the 18-minute workout without a rest.

Two CrossFit Cap Coast members who could not be there on Saturday morning did the workout at 3am after they finished work.

"Mick liked to wear his odd socks so everyone wore odd socks on Saturday in memory of him,” Manion said.

"We had a lot of people really pushing themselves in the workout.

"That will become our traditional New Year's Eve workout now.”

Kelso grew up in Rockhampton before moving to Brisbane with his family in 2017.

He has been remembered as a "gentle giant”, a "genuinely nice guy” and "one of the best humans to walk this earth”.

Hundreds of people attended a celebration of his life at the Rocky Sports Club on Saturday.