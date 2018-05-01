Crossfit CQ hosts Elite Fitness League

CROSSFIT: Over 400 spectators poured into Rockhampton's Crossfit CQ over the weekend to cheer on over 230 athletes in the Elite Fitness League.

This year's league was a huge drawcard for towns across the Central Queensland region and the centre's first big event of the year.

The event had two divisions: the RX elite and the scaled division, which catered to the more beginner class.

There were also two subdivisions: a masters and teams category and an open category.

Despite the main competition of the Elite Fitness League being held on the Saturday and Sunday, elite athletes came to the complex on Friday night to try out for "high level competitions”.

Crossfit CQ owner, Sean O'Neill, said the event was an "outstanding competition”.

"All competitors put in massive efforts,” O'Neill said.

"A big congratulations to all the competitors who got through the weekend.

"In our open elite division for the open RX, the two male winners were Jake Standen and Jordan Miller.

"Then the ladies division was won by Alena Bidgood and Cindy Cavanagh.”

Standen "nrealy broke a national record” on the weekend after he completed a 150kg clean jerk.

"That meant he is now ranked in the top four athletes in Australia for Olympic weight lifting,” O'Neill said.

Another athlete, Colby Green, also qualified for a trip to New Caledonia to compete in the qualifying stage in weight lifting for the World Junior Games.

The Spirit of the Weekend award was also given to Lakin Shoy who displayed an "outstanding spirit”.

"She was always giving her best and trying hard,” O'Neill said.

"It was a tough weekend of competition.

"There was a lot of stress but she kept giving it a go and kept trying to give everything.”

Despite a few comments about "how sore” the competitors were, everyone pulled through and "worked hard”.

"We had CQ Physio and the One Life centre there with a performance hub,” O'Neill said.

"They looked after the athletes. Because of them, a lot of the athletes were able to recover and continue to work hard throughout the weekend.

"The workouts were very well rounded. It was a test of your strength and your work capacity but also of your endurance, your skill acquisition.

"The whole weekend was based around testing the 10 components of fitness: strength speed, cardio respiratory endurance, flexibility, agility, coordination, stamina, power, balance and accuracy.

"You needed to be pretty component in all 10 to be able to take out the honour of winning the division.”

O'Neill thanked the major sponsors, Keal Property Group, Mitcon Projects, Align Chiropractor and NAB Rockhampton for making the event a reality.

"Events like this can only run because of local companies like that,” he said.

"They get behind local sporting events.

"Spectators and athletes only get to come to these events adn do this stuff because of these companies helping out and sponsoring these events.”

Crossfit CQ will be hosting five more Elite Fitness League competitions throughout the year.