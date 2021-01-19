Menu
Rob Crow stands for Rockhampton by-election 2021
Council News

Crow pledges a major concert every year in mayoral policy

Vanessa Jarrett
19th Jan 2021 11:00 AM
Mayoral candidate Rob Crow is looking to the youth of the Rockhampton region in his latest policy.

The Youth Engagement Policy pledges to bring a major concert to the region each year.

“Rockhampton region continually misses out on the big concerts,” he said.

“The region will benefit from the economic boost from such a concert each year with people travelling and visiting our region.

“It will give our youth a monetary break from travelling and accommodating in other areas of our state to attend these concerts as well.

“The last international act that I can remember was Dire Straits in 1985. World class Australian band INXS were here in the 90s but I’m struggling to name other big gigs since.”

Everything happens either side of the Rockhampton region in terms of entertainment, Mr Crow said.

“Elton John went to Mackay and Gladstone have had an NRL fixture, a Reds game and a Roar game in recent times,” he said.

While entertainment for the young is important, Mr Crow would like to investigate other options for youth to become invested in a sporting club or cultural activities to get kids off the streets and feeling part of the community.

“I think affordability is a major obstacle for some and we need as a community to make concessions for the battlers. Who knows, we may find even more success stories from the region that we already have,” he said.

