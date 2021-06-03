Menu
NRL Rd 16 - Warriors v Knights
Crowd favourite signs new contract

by Jasper Bruce
3rd Jun 2021 2:36 PM | Updated: 3:01 PM

Cult hero Jazz Tevaga has signed a new contract that will keep him with the New Zealand Warriors until the end of 2023.

A Samoan international representative, Tevaga has played his entire NRL career to date with the Warriors and says he is pleased to have recommitted to the club.

“I always wanted to stay here. I love the club and I love where we’re headed,” the 25-year old said on Thursday.

“Jazz has been really consistent in his training and the way he has played this season,” added Warriors coach Nathan Brown.

“I’ve been impressed with the way he’s gone about improving his game and what he brings in terms of team dynamics.

“Every area the coaches have asked him to improve he’s worked on and we’re seeing good results.”

Tevaga represented Samoa at the 2017 World Cup. Picture: AAP Image/David Rowland
Tevaga represented Samoa at the 2017 World Cup. Picture: AAP Image/David Rowland

Tevaga joins teammates Tohu Harris, Kodi Nikorima, Adam Pompey, Taniela Otukolo and Rocco Berry in inking new deals with the club this year.

A feisty ballplayer with an enthusiastic presence in defence, Tevaga made his NRL debut during the 2016 season.

Across 81 games, he’s proven an asset to the Kiwi side for his utility value off the bench.

Tevaga’s Warriors have the bye in round 13 but are set to host the Storm at Central Coast Stadium the following week.

Melbourne has already defeated them once in 2021, so the Warriors will hope to even the ledger in 10 days time.

Prized recruit Addin Fonua-Blake is a chance to return from a knee injury for the clash, while Josh Curran and Tom Ale could also re-enter the side after stints in the casualty ward.

Originally published as Crowd favourite signs new contract

