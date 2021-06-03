Crowd of 30,000 tipped for 2021 Winternationals

ABOUT 30,000 people are expected to pour through the gates of Willowbank Raceway next week for the return of the hugely popular Winternationals with revheads eager to get back to the Ipswich track after a COVID-enforced break.

The largest drag racing event outside of North America will run over four days of qualifying and racing from Thursday, June 10.

One of the biggest events on the city's calendar was called off twice in 2020 after attempts to reschedule it to September.

More than 500 national and international teams competed at the 2019 Winternationals with 24,000 people in attendance.

About 91 per cent of those people came from outside Ipswich with $8 million injected into the local economy.

The return of Australia's top drag racing showcase cannot be overstated after the cancellation of another major local event, CMC Rocks, left an estimated $12 million hole in the Ipswich economy.

Councillors go for ride at Willowbank Raceway: Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding and Deputy Mayor Nicole Jonic taken for a ride by drag racers Kelly Bettes and Maurice Allen at Willowbank Raceway.

About 370 teams are expected at the 2021 event, which will host the final round of the national 400 Thunder season.

Brackets range from the bone vibrating 500 km/h Top Fuelers through to eight-year-old competitors in the Junior Dragsters.

Willowbank Raceway stalwart Harry Rowsell arrived as a volunteer official in 1991 and hasn't missed a Winternationals since.

Racing returned to Willowbank in July last year with only 500 people allowed on site at first.

A small number of staff and a dedicated group of volunteers have been working hard behind the scenes to get ready for the influx of competitors and spectators next week.

Harry Rowsell.

"We've had to keep an eye on every state on what was happening there with COVID but we've just been heads down after we made the decision and went for it," he said.

"(Recent cases in Victoria) haven't impacted how we want the event to look like."

He said the rules put in place by health authorities would be "quite easy for us to achieve".

Competitors who usually arrived from the United States, New Zealand and around Australia might be missing out this time around but Mr Rowsell said the action would be as good as ever.

"Nothing's changed," he said.

"They'll still get the rush and the buzz they've had in previous years."

Ipswich City Council contributed $35,000 towards the event to continue a partnership which has been going for more than 30 years.

Mayor Teresa Harding, driven by champion drag racer Kelly Bettes in a yellow Camaro, and Deputy Mayor Nicole Jonic, driven by drags legend Maurice Allen in a red Mustang, were taken for an exhilarating ride down the track on Thursday morning.

"I invite everyone to come out here, bring your family, bring all your friends, it's going to be a great four days of action out here at Willowbank," Cr Harding said.

2019 Winternationals at Willowbank Raceway.

Cr Jonic, herself a keen motorsport fan, said it was fantastic to have such a huge event in Ipswich's backyard.

"This event is billed as one of the most family-friendly motorsport environments on the calendar with Willowbank Raceway working hard to ensure the event is accessible to families though great value ticket pricing, with children 13 and under admitted free," Cr Jonic said.

Ms Bettes, who was crowned Australia's first female professional drag racing champion in 2018, will be racing in a modified dragster.

"The COVID factor has obviously affected race events and this is why everybody is looking forward to the Winternationals so much," she said.

"Everybody is pumped.

"I've been racing for 26 years so I started racing when I was 10-years-old in Junior Dragster."

