Crowds gather for charity tattoos
CROWDS have formed outside a Kingscliff tattoo shop after it announced a charity tattoo day to raise funds for firefighters this morning.
Absolute Tattoo artist Coco Loberg took to Instagram this morning, revealing all proceeds from today's "mini tattoos" would be donated to the NSW Rural Fire Service and WIRES Wildlife Rescue.
View this post on Instagram
Repost @cocoloberg - CHARITY EVENT. Hey pals, as you know Australia is burning. It has been for a while now, and isn’t close to finishing soon. People are dying and missing as the days go on, not to mention 500 MILLION of these furry guys and their friends. I’ll be holding a charity day on Wednesday. $100 mini tattoos all day from 11am NSW time in Kingscliff. 100% of proceeds are going to @nswrfs and @wireswildliferescue. No reservations, first in best dressed. ALSO, if you’re not able to make it on the day, you can buy tickets for a draw to win a $250 tattoo voucher. Link in Coco’s profile ❤️ @cocoloberg
Loberg's mother Helen said they were shocked by the response, adding already 150 people were lined up outside.
"The line's just growing," she said.
"At the moment we're having to space the crowd by taking their phone numbers and putting them in lines so they don't lose their position.
"The shop owners are freaking out because the line goes from our shop all the way down the street."
Fellow tattoo artist Zarra Ryan has also been called in to help with the demand.
Customers now can choose from a flash sheet of designs featuring Australian animals, native plants and snacks.
Though she couldn't estimate how much money would be raised, Ms Loberg said all tattoos were $100.
"(Coco's) going to be tattooing well into the night," she said.
"She loves animals so she's been watching what's happening on the TV, reading all the stories so she decided she wanted to help."