Crowds on track to break records after day one of Beef Aus

More than 30,000 people passed through the gates for the first day of Beef Australia 2021 - Ian Weigh Toyota’s Peoples Day - on Monday.

With 31,545 attending on day one, the event was on track to break records.

“It’s so amazing to be finally be here, day one … it is a beautiful day in Rockhampton, the weather is shining upon us and there is great crowds arriving here through the gates,” Beef Australia Board chairman Bryce Camm said on Monday.

“There are always a few nerves on day one, nothing like opening on a public holiday to have your biggest crowds through the gate.

“While we have had some nerves and issues arise, here we are, we have great crowds, and I think it will be a really great week ahead.

“We are in centre ring seeing some of the first with the cattle exhibitions with the led steer competition, celebrating young people right around the country that are involved and passionate about this great Australian beef industry.

“We are delighted to be throwing open for a week-long festivities of celebrations, education and advancement of the sector.

“We look forward to welcoming so many through the gates to be part of this.”

While there were huge queues at the gate, they flowed smoothly.

“I have had a chat to Queensland Health and they are really ecstatic with how we have managed the COVID situation,” Mr Camm said.

“We are all here for a safe and enjoyable time for the week ahead.”

A triennial event, the planning for the next Beef Australia begins as soon as this week finishes.

“We really wanted to put on as wide an offering as we could for both our industry and the community,” Mr Camm said.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry was eager to be on the ground and said it was wonderful to see the crowds piling in.

“What has really impressed me is the fact we couldn’t get international people in here and the online seminars that are happening are absolutely incredible,” she said.

“I was watching one this morning and a lady from London was presenting, you thought she was in the room next to you.”

Ms Landry believes it will be the “best Beef ever”.

“There is things for the kids to do, families, there are so many stalls from agriculture, to clothes to pearls, it’s just absolutely incredible,” she said.

“Don’t cook dinner this week, come out to Beef Australia.”