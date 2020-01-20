Crowe’s amazing land transformation after bushfires

Hollywood heavyweight Russell Crowe has revealed what changes a bit of rain and time can bring to bushfire-devastated areas.

The 55-year-old star has been spending time at his sprawling 400ha Nana Glen property north of Coffs Harbour following the fires which tore through the region in November last year.

Crowe took to Twitter to show his 2.7 million followers an image taken just after the Liberation Trail blaze 10 weeks ago compared to an image taken today.

Russell Crowe tweeted this image to his followers. Picture: Twitter

November's charred landscape overlooking a dam on the property contrasts starkly with the rolling green pastures pictured less than three months later.

Blackened trees are still visible on the property but the sky is free of smoke as the region's vegetation begins to rejuvenate.

"My place 10 weeks ago after the fire had gone through, and this morning after a big weekend of rain," Crowe tweeted.

Russell Crowe with neighbours in burnt areas of Nana Glen.

The Liberation Trail bushfire burned through more than 150,000ha of bushland before hitting Crowe's property.

Claims by one of Crowe's neighbours in November that fire trucks drove straight past her home to save the actor's property were rubbished by authorities.

"Crews are dispatched on priority of jobs and the properties that need it the most, we are not aware of who owns the properties," an RFS spokesman said at the time.

Crowe has been vocal on Twitter in the weeks following the inferno, using the platform to show how the fire affected his property.

Russell Crowe showed the damage fires caused to his property.

Crowe also skipped the Golden Globes ceremony in the US earlier this month so he could remain in Australia to monitor fire conditions.

He won best actor in a limited series for his role as disgraced Fox CEO Roger Ailes in The Loudest Voice and a message read to Hollywood's elite urged the world to take climate change seriously.

"Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change-based," Crowe's message read.

"We need to act based on science, move our global work force to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is.

"That way, we have a future."