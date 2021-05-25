Crown sat on money laundering advice

Crown Resorts sat on recommendations it should investigate its bank accounts for money laundering for more than a year. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

Crown Resorts sat on recommendations it should investigate its bank accounts for money laundering for more than a year.

A royal commission into Crown Melbourne has heard the gaming giant’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism adviser, Initialism, told the company about potential “structuring” and “cuckoo smurfing” occurring in its subsidiaries’ accounts 13 months before the company acted.

Crown in December 2019 closed both subsidiaries Southbank and Riverbank Investments after it was revealed there was evidence of money laundering occurring in the accounts.

Initialism principal Neil Jeans, who appeared as a witness on Tuesday, said he informed former chief executive Ken Barton about the accounts and recommended a full review of all transactions hitting Crown’s accounts.

Mr Jeans said he told Crown to look into the accounts in light of media allegations of money laundering in 2019; however, the casino giant did not act on the advice until mid-2020 when the accounts became a focal point of the NSW Bergin inquiry into Crown Sydney.

Initialism and auditor Grant Thornton were instructed by Crown to investigate suspicions transactions made within the casino.

Mr Jeans said there were instances of structuring where a large sum of money was split up into separate transactions to avoid the $10,000 disclosure threshold.

He noted that it should have been a red flag to Crown that someone was depositing cash amounts at separate bank branches within a 2km radius.

“I think the data in this matter clearly indicates structuring because there are multiple transactions below the threshold which are spread over a series of branches of ANZ over a short period of time,” Mr Jeans said.

“Each of those transactions appears to be trying to avoid the threshold of structuring.”

Structuring is a form of money laundering where a sum of tainted cash is deposited or transferred under the disclosure threshold, while cuckoo smurfing is a term to describe a scenario where a legitimate transaction is hijacked by illegitimate funds to hide the fundamental purpose of the money.

Ray Finkelstein QC is the lead for the royal commission into Crown Melbourne. Picture: Lukas Coch/ AAP.

Counsel assisting Meg O’Sullivan when questioning Mr Jeans said it was “extraordinary” that Crown allowed funds to enter its bank accounts and then be extracted at the cash point in the casino without any identity checks.

“That strikes me as extraordinary that someone anonymous can put money into a Crown bank account,” she said.

“Crown then allocates it into a particular patron’s deposit account and then releases it at the casino end without that patron being present.”

Mr Jeans conceded it was an “unusual” activity in regards to the processing of funds.

Initialism and Mr Thornton were given limited scope for their investigations and were only allowed to analyse three accounts.

During Monday’s hearings, it was revealed the extent of money laundering through Crown accounts could have been more widespread than just the Southbank and Riverbank accounts.

A separate Deloitte report found that 14 other accounts had evidence of suspicious transactions potentially linked to financial crimes.

Ms O’Sullivan asked Mr Jeans if he believed Initialism and Mr Thornton’s forensic analysis understated the extent money laundering was occurring throughout Crown’s account.

Mr Jeans said it was a “difficult question to answer” without seeing all the data from every bank account.

“If there was similar activity on those bank accounts, then, yes, you would be correct it would be understating,” he said.

