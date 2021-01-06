Crow’s plan benefits ratepayers and pensioners

RATES PLAN: Rocky mayoral candidate Rob Crow has revealed his plan to support the region’s ratepayers.

Ratepayers and pensioners would be the winners if Rob Crow was successful in his bid to become the next mayor of Rockhampton.

Revealing the third of his ‘big six’ policies for the upcoming January 23 by-election,

Mr Crow announced on Tuesday he wanted fairer and better-timed Rocky rates, especially for pensioners.

He committed to providing an increased rebate for pensioners on their rates and limit any general rate increases to the Council Cost Index issued by the Local Government Association of Queensland.

This would be based on council services rather than all goods and services - which make up the National CPI rate per annum.

“I know some people struggle with their rates and they still live a decent lifestyle,” Mr Crow said.

“Something needs to be done to further assist them and our pensioners in this regard and general rates need to be contained to no more than the LGAQ CPI rate.”

In a further benefit for ratepayers, Mr Crow said he intended to move Rocky’s annual rate-notices times from January and July to February and August.

This will give ratepayers an additional month of breathing space to pay their rates and provide a better opportunity for ratepayers to take advantage of the discount periods available.

“Receiving rates notices straight after Christmas each year is horrendous for the majority,“ he said.

“To do this will mean a minor adjustment to council budgeting and cash flows, but it can be done.

“I know Rocky ratepayers, especially our pensioners, will appreciate these simple, but long-overdue initiatives.”