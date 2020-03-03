Menu
Cr Tony Williams will stand unopposed at the upcoming local government elections.
Fully candidate list: Two Rocky councillors to run unopposed

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
3rd Mar 2020 5:30 PM
ONLY incumbent Rockhampton Regional councillors Tony Williams and Ellen Smith will stand unopposed at this month's election following a late flurry of nominations.

Thirteen councillor candidates are in the race for positions across seven divisions after nominations closed on Tuesday.

Division 1 will get a new councillor following the retirement of the long-serving Rose Swadling.

In the hunt for her position are candidates Sherrie Ashton, Shane Latcham and Vince Robertson - all newcomers to council elections.

In Division 2, Cr Neil Fisher faces a challenge from Rockhampton businessman Gavin Shuker, well known for his Inferno Sports business and CQ Sports Club.

Crs Williams and Smith are unopposed in Divisions 3 and 4 respectively.

In Division 5, Cr Cherie Rutherford has competition from Peter Anderson, an Alton Downs businessman.

While Division 6 incumbent, Cr Drew Wickerson will battle Eric Lewis, well known for his opposition to ­Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow's former The Chatroom Cafe in Depot Hill.

The Division 7 void left by the departure of Cr Stephen Schwarten will be filled by either Noeleen Horan or Donna Kirkland.

Mr Kirkland was narrowly defeated in the 2016 election by Cr Schwarten.

Meanwhile Ms Horan has become notable for her ­Rockhampton Residential ­Rehabilitation and Withdrawal Management Service views.

The elections across Queensland's 77 councils will be held on Saturday, March 28.

