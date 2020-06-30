Cruel blow for Cameron Munster

TOUGH BREAK: Melbourne Storm five-eighth Cameron Munster will miss the next three to four weeks with a knee injury: Picture: Jason McCawley/Getty Images

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton’s Cameron Munster has been dealt a cruel injury blow.

The Melbourne Storm five-eighth could be sidelined for up to a month after scans revealed he has a grade two medial tear in his right knee.

Munster suffered the injury in the opening minutes of his team’s 44-point thrashing of the New Zealand Warriors on Friday.

The 25 year old has been in scintillating form for the Storm in the five games since the NRL restart, setting up five tries and busting 15 tackles.

The Storm are sitting in fourth place on the ladder, behind competition frontrunners, the Parramatta Eels.

The Penrith Panthers are in second and the Sydney Roosters in third.

