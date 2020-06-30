Menu
TOUGH BREAK: Melbourne Storm five-eighth Cameron Munster will miss the next three to four weeks with a knee injury: Picture: Jason McCawley/Getty Images
Sport

Cruel blow for Cameron Munster

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
30th Jun 2020 12:00 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton’s Cameron Munster has been dealt a cruel injury blow.

The Melbourne Storm five-eighth could be sidelined for up to a month after scans revealed he has a grade two medial tear in his right knee.

Munster suffered the injury in the opening minutes of his team’s 44-point thrashing of the New Zealand Warriors on Friday.

The 25 year old has been in scintillating form for the Storm in the five games since the NRL restart, setting up five tries and busting 15 tackles.

The Storm are sitting in fourth place on the ladder, behind competition frontrunners, the Parramatta Eels.

The Penrith Panthers are in second and the Sydney Roosters in third.

        Rockhampton’s 50 Most Influential people: Numbers 31-40

        NAMED: 60+ businesses impacted by major CQ firm liquidation

        Quad bike and ATV ‘panic buying’ as end of imports looms

        UPDATE: Trucks removed from road after multiple collision

