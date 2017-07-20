24°
Cruel blow: Heartless thieves steal Rocky woman's ashes

Melanie Plane
| 20th Jul 2017 2:42 PM
Kiah Anne Vea Vea passed away one year ago last month. Her ashes were placed in necklace urns given to family members. One of the urns has been stolen.
Kiah Anne Vea Vea passed away one year ago last month. Her ashes were placed in necklace urns given to family members. One of the urns has been stolen. Contributed

JUST weeks after the one year anniversary of her sister's death, Yakona Stanley has been delivered a devastatingly cruel blow - her sister's ashes have been stolen.

The 22-year-old Rockhampton woman woke up this morning to discover her car had been broken into and a necklace urn containing her sister Kiah Anne Vea Vea's ashes had been stolen along with a brown leather wallet, and two rings.

Tragically, her sister, 23-year-old Rockhampton woman Kiah, passed away suddenly on June 23, 2016.

Yakona said she was first alerted to the break-in when she got up to go to the toilet early this morning.

"The car was parked in our driveway in Eldon St Berserker. It was unlocked, we had a misunderstanding as I thought my other half locked it and he thought I had locked it,” Yakona said.

"We woke up early this morning and I went to the toilet and saw the car door was open. I went out to check on it and that's when I noticed they had gone through my car.

"My glove box was open and they had stolen my wallet, two of my rings and the necklace. The necklace and rings were in the centre console in a hidden compartment but they obviously found them.”

"The wallet is brown leather containing my ID, Medicare card and photos of my daughter. One of the rings is silver with a blue diamond and the other is plain gold.

"The police came and got fingerprints off the car so we are just hoping they can tell us something.”

Yakona said every member of her family had one of the special urn necklaces, which were made ahead of the one year anniversary of Kiah's death.

Kiah Anne Vea Vea passed away one year ago last month.
Kiah Anne Vea Vea passed away one year ago last month. Melanie Plane

She pleaded with the thief to return the necklace or hand it in to the police.

"It's pretty upsetting. It is very important for us to get this necklace back, our sister only died in 2016, the necklace is very sentimental,” Yakona said.

"We are just hoping that someone has the decency to hand it back in or just drop it off because it is very sentimental to us but it probably isn't to them.”

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed police were investigating the break-in, along with a further two which occurred in the area overnight.

Police believe the necklace, wallet and rings were stolen sometime between 6.30pm Wednesday and 7am today.

Between the same time period, two mobile phones and a wallet were stolen from a vehicle parked in the driveway of a Bawden St, Berserker home.

Offenders also smashed the passenger window of a vehicle parked in the driveway of a Richmond St, Berserker, home sometime between 9pm Wednesday and 6.35am today and stole a purse.

Police have not yet been able to locate those responsible for any of the offences and investigations are ongoing.

If you have information for police about any of these offences, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Topics:  car break-in kiah anne vea vea rockhampton crime rockhampton police rockhampton theft theft urn necklace

