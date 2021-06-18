Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Stephanie Browitt and Mum Marie
Stephanie Browitt and Mum Marie
News

Cruise giant to pay White Island volcano victim

by Carla Hildebrandt
18th Jun 2021 1:49 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Royal Caribbean Cruises' legal bid to stop a family seeking damages after the White Island volcano disaster has been dismissed in the Federal Court.

The cruise line launched legal action in December 2020 against victims seeking financial compensation for the NZ disaster, in a bid to stop them moving forward with lawsuits in the US, where the company is based.

Marie Browitt with her daughter and White Island volcano survivor Stephanie. Picture: Alex Coppel.
Marie Browitt with her daughter and White Island volcano survivor Stephanie. Picture: Alex Coppel.

The company launched legal proceedings against Australian Marie Browitt, who lost her husband, Paul, and daughter, Krystal, in the eruption after she attempted to sue where the headquarters is located in Florida.

But on Friday morning in the NSW Federal Court, Judge Angus Stewart SC dismissed the cruise line's application and ordered the company to pay Ms Browitt's legal fees.

 

He asked Ms Browitt to submit an application outlining the costs she sought.

The deadly eruption in December 2019 killed 22 people visiting the island and caused serious injuries to the survivors.

Most of them travelled to the island on Ovation of the Seas owned by Royal Caribbean.

Justice Stewart will publish his reasons for the dismissal later on Friday.

 

 

Originally published as Cruise giant to pay White Island volcano victim

cruise royal caribbean tourism volcano eruption

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Recent rainfall boosts buyer confidence at cattle sale

        Premium Content Recent rainfall boosts buyer confidence at cattle sale

        Rural “I think the little bit of rain we have had around the area has producers wanting to secure their supply going forward and they are chasing cattle to top up their...

        Meth addict’s Simpson Desert mission to kick habit

        Premium Content Meth addict’s Simpson Desert mission to kick habit

        Crime A long-term drug addict took himself out to the Simpson Desert to rid himself of...

        Police search for driver for two hours after crash

        Premium Content Police search for driver for two hours after crash

        News The driver was found in a paddock north of Rockhampton after walking away from his...

        Truck fire shuts down CQ highway for two hours

        Premium Content Truck fire shuts down CQ highway for two hours

        News The fire was reportedly caused by a mechanical fault.