Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEWS360 - AirBnB Frontline Stays
NEWS360 - AirBnB Frontline Stays
News

Cruise liners given final deadline to ship out

by Jessica Marszalek
7th Apr 2020 5:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SEVEN cruise ships still off the Queensland coast have been ordered to leave Australian waters immediately.

The Federal Government has issued a directive for all to leave by 11.59pm on Wednesday, with two others having earlier departed yesterday morning, amid a federal ban on all cruise ships docking.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said no passengers were aboard, and she had no information indicating any of the crew were sick.

As Cunard's QEII was last night allowed to refuel at the Port of Brisbane, all have otherwise been denied permission to dock.

They will be allowed to load provisions only, if needed.

coronaviruspromo
The QEII at Port of Brisbane yesterday. Picture: Annette Dew
The QEII at Port of Brisbane yesterday. Picture: Annette Dew

 

"There are a number of cruise ships that are off our coast at the moment … and the Queensland Government is of course enforcing border force's direction for all of them to move off the coast," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"This should give Queenslanders 100 per cent confidence that we are acting in not only the states interest but also the national interest.

"It's time for the cruise ships to go home."

Two were off the Sunshine Cost, two were well offshore, and two others were tracking north headed for Singapore.

 

 

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in QLD

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Cruise liners given final deadline to ship out

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 cruise liners editors picks queensland ships

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gran busted drug driving, relocates to be closer to grandkids

        premium_icon Gran busted drug driving, relocates to be closer to...

        News A GRANDMOTHER intercepted drug driving in Bundaberg has relocated to Rockhampton to get away from drug influences and be closer to her grandchildren.

        Major plans for Rocky Basketball complex

        premium_icon Major plans for Rocky Basketball complex

        Sport With the 2020 season cancelled due to COVID-19, Rockhampton Basketball is making...

        Results are in: Livingstone Mayor announced

        premium_icon Results are in: Livingstone Mayor announced

        Council News After a hotly anticipated campaign, Livingstone Shire’s mayor was this afternoon...

        COVID-19: QLD sees decrease in new daily cases

        premium_icon COVID-19: QLD sees decrease in new daily cases

        News Queensland has today recorded 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today