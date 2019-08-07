CRUNCH TIME: Brendan's bid for Cup glory
RUGBY LEAGUE: St Brendan's College coach Terry Hansen says his players won't die wondering in the Aaron Payne Cup grand final.
They will take on Kirwan State High tomorrow (Thursday) at Townsville's 1300SMILES Stadium in the curtain-raiser to the North Queensland Cowboys versus Brisbane Broncos NRL game.
The Morning Bulletin will livestream the schoolboys clash. The link will appear at the top of the home page just before the 5.25pm kick-off.
READ: Skipper's heroic play in St Brendan's epic semi-final
READ: Aaron Payne Cup semi-final showdown
READ: RUGBY LEAGUE: St Brendan's boarder gunning for glory
READ: St Brendan's eye top spot in Aaron Payne Cup
St Brendan's booked their place in the decider with a gutsy come-from-behind win over Confraternity Shield winners Ignatius Park in the semi-final.
Hansen believes that if they produce a similar effort tomorrow they will be right in the mix.
"I'm sure they will have gained some confidence out of that win,” he said.
"That was a tough game and they had to hang in there to win it and they did that.
"If they can perform as well as that they're right in this game, they really are.
"It's going to be tough but we'll give it a crack.
"The boys are keen as mustard and are really looking forward to it.”
Hansen said just as he did before the semi-final, he would be urging his players to finish the game without an "if only”.
"Too many times in rugby league games players came off saying 'if only I'd got there' or 'if only I'd made that tackle'.
"If every player can walk off that field and not have an 'if only' I'll be happy.”
Hansen said St Brendan's would be looking to play fast, expansive footy.
"They're a big team so we want to try to play fast at them and make them work hard.
"If we can keep turning them around as often as we can it will hold us in good stead.
"Kirwan are the sort of team that if they get their tails up they take a bit of pegging back, they can actually get away with the game.
"We really need to stay in the arm wrestle as long as we can and I'm hoping we might be able to do something at the back end.
"We've got to kick well, defend really well and stay in the contest at crucial times.”
Hansen said he would be looking for another big performance from co-captain and lock Sam Strohfeldt and a good kicking game from halfback Peyton Jenkins.
St Brendan's will likely be playing in front of thousands of fans and Hansen said he would be making sure his players were not overawed.
"I'll be trying to keep them calm more than anything else,” he said.
"Sometimes it's the occasion you've got to worry about so I'll be trying to tone it down and help the boys keep their feet on the ground.
"We just need to concentrate on what we do and what we do best and if we can do that, then who knows.
"We won't die wondering anyway.”
ST BRENDAN'S PLAYER PROFILES
1. Blake Laherty
Height: 183cm
Weight: 81kg
Position: Fullback/Five-Eighth
Year level: 12
Home town: Yeppoon
2. Mauga Nona
Height: 186cm
Weight: 88kg
Position: Wing/Fullback
Year level: 12
Home town: Badu Island, Torres Strait
3. Jye Marriott
Height: 178cm
Weight: 84kg
Position: Centre/Wing
Year level: 11
Home town: Newcastle
4. Mitch Biddulph
Height: 177cm
Weight:75kg
Position: Centre/Back Row
Year level: 11
Home town: Barcaldine
5. Jake Keating
Height: 188cm
Weight: 82kg
Position: Wing
Year level: 11
Home town: Nanango
6. Laish Salam (above)
Height: 175cm
Weight: 70kg
Position: Five-eighth/Fullback
Year level: 12
Home town: Mossman
7. Peyton Jenkins
Height: 180cm
Weight: 68kg
Position: Halfback
Year level: 11
Home town: Rockhampton
8. Jake Baigrie
Height: 194cm
Weight: 90kg
Position: Front-Row/Back-Row
Year level: 11
Home town: Blackall
9. Isaac Garraway
Height:177cm
Weight: 75kg
Position: Hooker
Year level: 12
Home town: Yeppoon
10. Liam Kenny
Height: 180cm
Weight: 95kg
Position: Front-Row
Year level: 12
Home town: Gayndah
11. Bill Gunning
Height: 187cm
Weight: 91kg
Position: Back-Row
Year level: 12
Home town: Eton
12. Chase Demaine-Beale
Height: 182cm
Weight: 85kg
Position: Back-Row
Year level: 12
Home town: Yeppoon
13. Sam Strohfeldt
Height: 178cm
Weight: 81kg
Position: Lock
Year level: 12
Home town: Yeppoon
14. Brayden Jones
Height: 180cm
Weight: 74kg
Position: Hooker/Halves
Year level: 12
Home town: Mt Isa
15. Ilami Buli
Height: 186cm
Weight: 100kg
Position: Back-Row/Centre
Year level: 11
Home town: Mackay
16. Jett Hill
Height: 189cm
Weight: 117kg
Position: Front-Row
Year level: 12
Home town: Katherine, NT
17. Grady Callaghan
Height: 190cm
Weight: 92kg
Position: Front-Row
Year level: 11
Home town: Yeppoon
18. Coby Williamson
Height: 182cm
Weight: 90kg
Position: Back-Row/Centre
Year level: 11
Home town: Emerald
19. Tristan Barron
Height: 175cm
Weight: 70kg
Position: Utility Back
Year level: 11
Home town: Rockhampton