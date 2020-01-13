Menu
CRICKET - FSC CAP CHALLENGE: Frenchville Falcon's Lachlan Hartley
Crushing loss for the Bulls

Jack Evans
13th Jan 2020 11:00 AM
CRICKET: Frenchville Falcons have continued their winning streak, holding off the Gracemere Bulls in a game that ended in two runs needed off the final ball in Round 12 of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge.

Stand-in Bulls Skipper Luke Johnstone said the team performed well considering they were down a few crucial players including Captain and regular run-scorer, Todd Harmsworth.

The Bulls lost the toss and were sent out to field in the top of the table clash.

Johnstone said the team bowled well and to plan, bagging six wickets and keeping the falcons to 163.

The batting was also looking good for the understrength bulls as they collected 55 runs before the first wicket fell.

Some strong batting displays in the middle order saw the match come down to the wire with the Bulls just falling short.

Johnstone said it was a tough way to go down but he was happy with how the team performed considering the circumstances.

In another blow for Gracemere, the loss means The Glen will leapfrog them into second place on the competition ladder.

