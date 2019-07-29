Crying serial 'pest' told not to touch a drop of alcohol

A "PEST” who abused and threatened a family returning from a barbecue at Kershaw Gardens and threatened ambulance and police in another incident broke down crying in court on Friday.

Kevin Ellis Egrets pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to two counts of assaulting police, one of obstructing police and two of public nuisance.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said Egrets had a history of obstructing or assaulting police and every time he interacted with them with nine charges for that offending on his criminal history, along with nine convictions of public nuisance on his seven-page criminal history.

She said police were called to assist Queensland officers in the CBD on April 24 at 10.40pm.

"When they arrived, the male was restrained on the stretcher,” Ms Marsden said.

She said police attempted to talk with Egrets he ignored them and was belligerent towards QAS, saying he was going to stab them and "do you want to die” five times.

Ms Marsden said the officer was standing about 1.5 metres from Egrets when the defendant attempted to spit in the officer's face.

She said the officer managed to move out of the trajectory.

Ms Marsden said when police attempted to restrain Egrets, he refused to give them his left arm and police were forced to use a pain release method to restrain his left arm.

She said as police placed him in a containment cell in the police car, he kicked the door as officers closed it and caused pain to a second officer's arm and chest.

On May 11, Egrets was in Armstrong St yelling at another male so loudly residents heard the commotion over their televisions and went to investigate.

Ms Marsden said the other male left and 10 minutes later, residents could hear Egrets yelling at a family of 10, including children, who were walking home after a barbecue at Kershaw Gardens.

Ms Marsden said the defendant's behaviour caused the group to fear the safety of the children and police were called.

Police were called and Egrets was found in the next street, intoxicated.

"This man is a pest,” Ms Marsden said.

"There is no excuse for his behaviour.”

"When he has interacted with police, he ends up with more charges.”

Defence lawyer Caitlyn Shannon-Dear said he had worked on a trawler after his release from prison in January.

She said Egrets accepted he had a problem with alcohol and with help Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drugs Services, had decreased his consumption to "almost sober”.

Ms Shannon-Dear said the most he has now is four drinks in a session and had developed an insight into his behaviour towards his partner, as well as others.

Egrets stood sobbing while Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale handed down the sentence.

Ms Beckinsale told Egrets, as he stood sobbing while she handed down his sentence, that he might be one of those people that simply could not even have one alcoholic drink.

”Your history is very problematic,” she said.

”It is concerning that despite having actual time in custody that it wasn't enough to deter you.

”If that spit landed on that officer's face, you would be going through those doors (to prison) today.”

She ordered a nine-month prison term, wholly suspended and operational for two years.

”What you can control is having the first drink,” she said.