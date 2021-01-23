Menu
Daniel Ricciardo’s smile will be wider than ever after his new F1 team McLaren’s cryptic image went viral for its hilarious hidden meaning.
Cryptic F1 image just won the internet

by Nic Savage
23rd Jan 2021 10:57 AM

McLaren's social media team has won the internet today.

Formula 1 fans are eager for a glimpse of the team's new MCL35M, which will be driven by Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo in 2021.

Ricciardo signed with McLaren last year after a disappointing maiden season with Renault in 2019 before rediscovering some form in 2020 with two podiums.

But the Australian driver is set to commence the next phase of his career in orange, with the first race of the 2021 season scheduled for March.

On Saturday morning, McLaren teased the MCL35M on their social media channels, with a sticker featuring a QR code.

The post was cryptically captioned: "Time to focus".

Inevitably, fans quickly scanned the code in the hope of finding new information regarding the upcoming F1 season.

But they were disappointed - or rather delighted - to discover the QR code merely opened a YouTube video of the music video for Men at Work's 1981 hit Down Under.

It was essentially the Australian version of the infamous "Rickroll", but it was undeniably another cheeky way to welcome their newest driver to the team.

 

READ MORE: Ricciardo sparks F1 revolution

The 2021 Australian Grand Prix was postponed until October because of COVID-19, which could prove beneficial for Ricciardo.

"It's a real shame that the Australian Grand Prix has been disrupted again, but at least we've got another date this year, and of course I totally understand and agree with the reasons behind it being postponed," the 31-year-old said last week.

"The safety of the fans, and everyone involved with the sport is the most important thing.

"But I am glad we've got another date later in the year and I think that's cool.

"It'll be approaching the Australian summer and I'll have nearly a whole season under my belt with McLaren, so I think we'll go there with some pretty good momentum and perhaps a bit more experience with the team.

"To be honest, I'm just excited about racing on home soil again."

 

Originally published as Cryptic F1 image just won the internet

daniel ricciardo formula one 2021 mclaren

