Cubs keen to go one better at Rocky Rugby League Nines

TEAM SWAP: Cooper Nobbs will swap the blue and white of Rocky Brothers for the green and gold of the Gracemere Cubs Old Boys for this weekend's Rocky Rugby League Nines. Chris Ison ROK200817cleague2

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Gracemere Cubs Old Boys will be out to avenge their heartbreaking semi-final loss of 2018 when they hit Browne Park this weekend.

They will be among 18 teams chasing a share of more than $6000 prize money on offer at the two-day Rocky Rugby League Nines.

Carnival director Walson Carlos said the stage was set for another exciting instalment of the event, which kicks off at 10am on Saturday and culminates in the grand finals from 3.40pm on Sunday.

The Emu Park Emus won the first division men's competition at last year's nines. Emu Park Rugby League

The Emu Park Emus claimed the double last year and will be back to defend their first division men's and women's titles, while Saint Brendan's College Old Boys will look to go back-to-back in the second division men.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing that exciting nines style of footy,” Carlos said.

"We have some exciting teams this year and some very talented players, with the likes of former NRL stars PJ Marsh and Jamie Simpson named in the Saint Brendan's Old Boys first division team.

"Even though we have only four women's teams, it is going to be a really strong, evenly matched competition.”

Gracemere Cubs Old Boys treasurer Ben Lorraway said the team was ready and raring to go.

Lee Anderson playing with the Gracemere Cubs Old Boys at last year's nines carnival. CONTRIBUTED

"We played for the first time last year and lost to Fitzroy by one point in the semi,” he said.

"We were a bit unlucky and the goal is to go one better this time.”

Lorraway said the team's involvement was about bringing former players back to the fold and encouraging participation and physical activity.

"Seeing those players return to their grass roots club is what we celebrate most,” he said.

"We have a very proud history and I think that strong club culture will be our greatest strength this weekend.”

That said, the Cubs boast an impressive line-up which includes 2018 RRL premiership winners Nathan Lawton and Cooper Nobbs from Rocky Brothers, Caleb Tull and Shaun Ezzy from Norths and Jack Bond from Woorabinda.

Rhiannon Blair goes in for a try for the Emu Park Emus in the 2018 women's grand final. ALLAN REINIKKA

They play defending champs SBC Old Boys in their opening game, which Lorraway said would be a "true test”.

The Cubs will also hold a function and auction from 5pm on Saturday at the Rockhampton Leagues Club.

"That will be a great social networking opportunity, and we'll no doubt be talking tactics over a cold beverage,” Lorraway said.

WHO IS PLAYING