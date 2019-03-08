Cubs keen to go one better at Rocky Rugby League Nines
RUGBY LEAGUE: The Gracemere Cubs Old Boys will be out to avenge their heartbreaking semi-final loss of 2018 when they hit Browne Park this weekend.
They will be among 18 teams chasing a share of more than $6000 prize money on offer at the two-day Rocky Rugby League Nines.
Carnival director Walson Carlos said the stage was set for another exciting instalment of the event, which kicks off at 10am on Saturday and culminates in the grand finals from 3.40pm on Sunday.
The Emu Park Emus claimed the double last year and will be back to defend their first division men's and women's titles, while Saint Brendan's College Old Boys will look to go back-to-back in the second division men.
"I'm really looking forward to seeing that exciting nines style of footy,” Carlos said.
"We have some exciting teams this year and some very talented players, with the likes of former NRL stars PJ Marsh and Jamie Simpson named in the Saint Brendan's Old Boys first division team.
"Even though we have only four women's teams, it is going to be a really strong, evenly matched competition.”
Gracemere Cubs Old Boys treasurer Ben Lorraway said the team was ready and raring to go.
"We played for the first time last year and lost to Fitzroy by one point in the semi,” he said.
"We were a bit unlucky and the goal is to go one better this time.”
Lorraway said the team's involvement was about bringing former players back to the fold and encouraging participation and physical activity.
"Seeing those players return to their grass roots club is what we celebrate most,” he said.
"We have a very proud history and I think that strong club culture will be our greatest strength this weekend.”
That said, the Cubs boast an impressive line-up which includes 2018 RRL premiership winners Nathan Lawton and Cooper Nobbs from Rocky Brothers, Caleb Tull and Shaun Ezzy from Norths and Jack Bond from Woorabinda.
They play defending champs SBC Old Boys in their opening game, which Lorraway said would be a "true test”.
The Cubs will also hold a function and auction from 5pm on Saturday at the Rockhampton Leagues Club.
"That will be a great social networking opportunity, and we'll no doubt be talking tactics over a cold beverage,” Lorraway said.
WHO IS PLAYING
- 1st Division Men: Emu Park Emus, Yeppoon Seagulls, Magpies, SBC Old Boys, Emerald Star Hotel Shorty9ers, Kulka-Nulla
- 2nd Division Men: Munige Stars, Gracemere Cubs Old Boys, TEC 9s, Emu Park Emus, SBC Old Boys, Bluff Rabbitohs, Yeppoon Seagulls, Fitzroy Sharks
- Women: Emu Park Emus, Rockhampton Brothers, Blackwater Crushers, Yeppoon Seagulls