A local charity has been recognised for its unwavering commitment to wildlife by an American toy maker.

The Magnetic Island Koala Hospital was given a generous donation by Mattel Inc. for its involvement in the American Girl's 2021 Girl of the Year doll campaign.

Veterinary Dr Ali Bee was invited to advise about koala rehabilitation in the book, Kira Down Under who is the face of 2021 Girl of the Year Barbie.

Izzy Bee will star in Netflix show Izzy's Koala World. Photo: Netflix

Dr Bee said Kira's story to protect wildlife and the environment emulated her daughter Izzy Bee's Netflix TV series 'Izzy's Koala World'.

"Izzy's Koala World shows you have to be switched on looking after the planet as well as the animals and looking after yourself," she said.

"Kira is also finding everything is all connected and you can't just look after one animal you have to look after the whole world."

Izzy's Koala World stars Ali Bee, Izzy Bee and Tim Bee. Photo: Netflix

The Magnetic Island Koala Hospital is currently caring for 10 koalas including six babies.

Dr Bee said the donation would go towards keeping the hospital afloat.

Originally published as Cuddly koalas earn carers a prize