Culkin pulls off epic Home Alone stunt

Macauley Culkin has delighted fans after helping to pull a Home Alone-style prank.

The 39-year-old actor, best known for playing Kevin McCallister in the hit Christmas comedy, assisted former NASA engineer Mark Rober in the stunt in which glitter bomb traps are left out for thieves nicking deliveries off home porches, reports The Sun.

Culkin showed up in the NASA engineer’s YouTube video.

The devices, disguised as expensive Bose headphones left on doorsteps, are triggered when opened, covering the parcel pilferers in glitter while dispensing a disgusting fart spray.

Meanwhile, four camera phones inserted inside help capture the culprits' reaction.

The parcels were carefully left on doorsteps.

Rober admits the prank is based on Culkin's Home Alone character who famously tormented burglars trying to rob his family's house in the hit 1990 film.

Culkin in 1990 film Home Alone.

During a video showing how the bombs are made, Culkin gets a whiff of the fart scent himself.

Rober sprays the scent over Culkin, which leaves him violently coughing.

His face goes red as he admits: "I can still smell it!"

The YouTube star was inspired to create the package trap after he caught a woman stealing a parcel from his porch on a home security camera.

The police failed to act despite the surveillance images, according to Rober, so he took matters into his own hands.

Earlier this month, Disney confirmed plans to bring back Home Alone to the small screen.

Jojo Rabbit star Archie Yates, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney will all reportedly star in the original film that will follow a new character who finds himself in a similar situation to Kevin.

However, Culkin will not take part in the reboot.

It will air on Disney+ and is the first original scripts to be announced since the streaming service was launched in November.

