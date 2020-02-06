Cullen steps up to major new Rocky position

AFTER stepping down as general manager of Advance Rockhampton in December, Tony Cullen has taken up a new post - as the general manager of The Edge Apartment Hotel and The Empire Apartment Hotel with the Cassidy Hospitality Group.

Mr Cullen’s departure came after another Rockhampton Regional Council key management figure was referred to the Queensland Crime and Corruption Commission, however this complaint did not refer to Mr Cullen.

Mr Cullen was excited to join the team, having known and associated with managing director Grant Cassidy for years. Now in week two of the new gig, he has been getting settled and learning the systems.

Born and bred in Rocky, Mr Cullen went on to work in Japan for five years, then spent three years in hotel management for the Iwasaki Group and a further eight years with Rydges Hotel.

Now in a full circle, he has returned to hotels after a few years break while working in destination marketing.

“It has always been interconnected, even with destination tourism for Advance Rockhampton, there has always been a really good cooperative approach to whatever we did,” Mr Cullen said.

“Grant and the team here were always the first ones to come on board with ideas like Rockynats or Fishing the Fitzroy, that support was always there.”

When Mr Cullen was offered the position of the general manager by Mr Cassidy, he was eager to take up the role.

“I like to be involved with companies that are leading, we have the two best hotels in the region, the fit is there,” he said.

He is excited to see what the future will bring.

“I think this region at the moment is growing, there is a lot of projects around, there is lots of activity, particularly in the corporate business sector in mining and defence, it would be interesting to see how that evolves,” he said.

He plans to work with Advance Rockhampton.

“We have worked hard in the past and the Advance Rockhampton team are very professional and they will work hard to get economic benefits for our region,” Mr Cullen said.

“It would be good to see that continue.”

Mr Cassidy welcomed Mr Cullen to the role and said it was really important to have someone’s of his experience and talent stay in the region.

“Tony’s challenge now is to pick these businesses up and taken them to a whole new level and this is why I am so excited, that I have had the opportunity to bring Tony to the team,” he said.

“I have an enormous amount of respect for enthusiasm, passion and talent so I think it is going to be a great asset to keep in the region.”