Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jockey Brad Rawiller rides Black Heart Bart to victory in the Underwood Stakes last year. Picture: Kelly Defina/Getty
Jockey Brad Rawiller rides Black Heart Bart to victory in the Underwood Stakes last year. Picture: Kelly Defina/Getty
Horses

Cult galloper forced to retire after bleeding attack

by Leo Schlink
15th Jun 2020 6:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A second racing miracle has proved beyond iron horse Black Heart Bart, who has been permanently retired after suffering a bleeding attack at Belmont on Saturday.

In a sad, hollow finish to a tremendous career, the rising 10-year-old - winner of six Group 1 contests - was beaten 26 lengths behind Perfect Jewel in the Group 3 Hyperion Stakes.

Trainer Lindsey Smith, who revived Black Heart Bart's career after the gelding was retired to disqualified Darren Weir's farm as a stock horse, paid tribute to his stable warrior.

"The time has come to retire a true champion," Smith tweeted after Racing WA stewards reported Black Heart Bart had bled from both nostrils.

Originally trained in WA by Vaughn Sigley, Black Heart Bar won five times at the elite for Weir before hoof problems led to his first retirement.

Nursed back to fitness by Smith and his team, which included some of Weir's former staff, the veteran returned with a vengeance at last season's spring carnival to land the Group 1 Underwood Stakes at Caulfield at $101.

 

BLACK HEART BART

9YO gelding

Blackfriars - Sister Theresa

Starts: 62 (17-15-4)

Prizemoney: $4.8 million.

Group 1 wins - Underwood Stakes (twice), The Goodwood, Memsie Stakes, CF Orr Stakes and Futurity Stakes.

Originally published as Cult galloper forced to retire after bleeding attack

More Stories

black heart bart

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Aus Post plan could have frustrating impact on CQ

        premium_icon How Aus Post plan could have frustrating impact on CQ

        News ‘There was no consultation on these regulations before they were announced, and there was no opportunity to examine their merits.’

        ‘Everyone is annoyed by the contradictions’

        premium_icon ‘Everyone is annoyed by the contradictions’

        News A Capricorn Coast accommodation owner is not happy with the State Govt’s border...

        COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        News See the full list of people appearing in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        premium_icon MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on on our biggest headlines from the last week.