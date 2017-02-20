DIVERSITY FORUM: The Cultural Diversity Alliance group will be hosting Rockhampton's Cultural Diversity Forum on Wednesday, March 22..

FOLLOWING on from Harmony Day celebrated nationwide March 21 each year, the Cultural Diversity Alliance group will be hosting Rockhampton's Cultural Diversity Forum the next day at the Empire Hotel Conference Room (5 East Street).

This free event will begin at 9am and finish at 3pm.

The Rockhampton Cultural Diversity Forum will involve interactive discussions and activities to specifically address the Forum's topic: Building Effective Communication in our Community. Professional facilitators and key note speakers David Engwicht and Yasmin Khan will empower participants to get involved in discussions to improve understanding of the barriers in communication between Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD) communities and service providers to maximise access to services that enhance wellbeing.

Topics covered on the day will include:

Working with effective and adequate support for people and families from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds

Improving understanding in the cultural and linguistic imperatives to maximise access to services that enhance wellbeing

Providing the environment to grow, nurturing collaborative partnerships and working relationships

This year the Rockhampton forum is being hosted by the Cultural Diversity Alliance, a collective body of individuals and organisations who promote and celebrate multiculturalism in the Region.

'This Forum will increase cultural capacity, facilitate a better understanding of cultural differences, collaboration across services and provide a significant contribution to the Cultural Competency of the Region', Natalia Muszkat, WIN Director said.

Key partners, Relationships Australia, have recognised the importance of this initiative and are proud sponsors of this event. Other organisations involved in organising the event are: Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours inc. (WIN), Queensland Program of Assistance to Survivors of Torture and Trauma (QPASTT), MDA Ltd., Islamic Society and Queensland Police Service.

Online registrations for the forum are now open at www.win-australia.org.au. Please register prior to the event day.

For more information please contact WIN on 0423 177 411 or email contact@win-australia.org.au .

