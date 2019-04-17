Cultural Festival moves to Riverside Precinct in 2019

The Rockhampton Cultural Festival will be held at the Riverside Precinct on Saturday, August 24 from 4pm to 10pm.

ROCKHAMPTON Cultural Festival will move to the city's Riverside Precinct this year, bringing the message of celebrating unity to an extended audience.

Festival organisers have great plans for the event, according to the chairwoman of Rockhampton Regional Council's community services committee, councillor Rose Swadling. "This move brings the festival right into the city's front yard, the city heart, where we can bring our celebration of unity right to the forefront,” she said.

"We have great plans for the event, which will build on previous events. With the new venue comes the opportunity to involve more people and therefore I would like to encourage people, particularly young people, and community groups to become involved.

"The hit of last year's festival was the lustrous lantern parade - this will be back, bigger and brighter.

"There will also be two stages for live performances as well as market and information stalls and, of course, an international food court.”

Admission is free.

For more information, visit rockhamptonregion.qld.

gov.au/culturalfestival2019.