Culture gives NAIDOC entrant strength and belonging

STRONG IN CULTURE: LeLarnie Hatfield, who is a 2017 Miss NAIDOC entrant, says she aspires to be at least half as good as her elders, mum, aunties and uncles.

LELARNIE Hatfield has been asked what her culture means to her more than once.

And for her the answer has always come across as challenging yet simple to answer, because culture means everything to her.

Her culture has shaped her into who she is and it is fair to say without her culture she would not feel the sense of strength and belonging she feels within herself today.

That's why the Darumbal woman decided to enter Miss NAIDOC.

"I entered the NAIDOC quest this year because I thought it would be a great experience to have and so far it has been really deadly,” LeLarnie said.

"It is so crazy how much support I have received and I am truly blessed and thankful.

"It has also been great to get to know the other entrants, along with our chaperones we have all become a big family.”

The Miss NAIDOC quest is part of NAIDOC Week and a major part of being an entrant is fundraising.

In her efforts to fundraise, LeLarnie put her photography skills to good use.

"For my fundraising adventure I chose to do mini cultural photo shoots,” she said.

"For the past four weeks I have been very busy photographing different Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and South Sea Islander families, who I again would like to thank, for their support has been overwhelming and is much appreciated.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Along with the fundraising, entrants have to attend all different NAIDOC community events throughout the month.

"On Tuesday we had the Elders Morning Tea where all of the entrants put on a traditional performance and got to yarn up with different elders and community members, which was great,” she said.

"The next event we will all attend is the NAIDOC flag-raising ceremony on Sunday, July 2, at the Rockhampton Regional Council office - hope to see you all there.”

However, being a NAIDOC entrant is more than making an appearance at events during the month of NAIDOC.

LeLarnie said it was about showing young indigenous people to be more involved in their community without feeling "shame”.

"If you're a young indigenous person and you see your cousin, brother, sister, uncle or aunty go into the NAIDOC ball, you think, 'Well, if they did it and gave it a go, then why can't I?' ”

"A lot of young indigenous people have so much potential, however hold themselves back because of that shame factor that has been built into them.

"It is very important that all of us entrants try to promote not being shame. So you mob just remember: don't be shame, be game.”

Learning from the best role models herself, the 19-year-old woman now wants to help set a good example for others.

"I aspire to be at least half as good as my elders, mum, aunties and uncles,” she said.

"For in many different ways they have all taught and shown me how to be a leader and role model within my community and my life.

"Their hard work, passion and strength is inspiring to me and I do really hope I can follow their footsteps, working towards helping the community and keeping our language and culture alive.”

LeLarnie said she wanted the community to remember NAIDOC was a time for the community to celebrate who they were as individuals.

"Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have been through so much and have come a long way and still have a long way to go,” she said.

"But NAIDOC is a time where we can all come together to reflect and celebrate our cultures, our languages, our history and all we are.”