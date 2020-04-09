Cunnamulla youths charged with burglary, multiple offences

CHARGED: Two Cunnamulla youths have been charged with burglary and multiple other offences.

Teenagers charged

TWO Cunnamulla youths have been charged with multiple offences and dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.

On April 1, Cunnamulla CIB and CPIU officers charged two local boys in relation to two break and enter offence that occurred on March 29 and 31 and an incident where property was damage on the March 30.

A 16-year-old Cunnamulla boy was charged with 3 counts of wilful damage, burglary, and attempted burglary.

A 15-year-old Cunnamulla was boy charged burglary and attempted burglary.

Both boys will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

Drink driving charge

A ROMA man was caught driving at over three times the limit.

On April 4 police were patrolling along Florence St, Cunnamulla when they intercepted a vehicle at about 1.20am.

A 23-year-old Roma man returned a reading of 0.152.

He was issued with a notice of suspension and is expected to appear before the Cunnamulla Magistrates Court on July 13, charged with drink driving.

Domestic Violence incidents

On April 2, police were called to a domestic dispute at a Bowra St address.

As a result of investigations a 28-year-old Cunnamulla man was charged with breaching his domestic violence order and will appear before the Cunnamulla Magistrates Court on July 13.

Later the same day police were called to a domestic disturbance at a King St address. An 18-year-old Cunnamulla woman was charged with wilful damage and will appear before the Cunnamulla Magistrates Court on July 13.

On April 4, police were called to a Garden St address in relation to domestic violence. As a result of investigations an 18-year-old Cunnamulla man was charged with breaching his domestic violence order, assault and two counts of wilful damage and will appear before the Cunnamulla Magistrate Court on July 13.

QLD border protection

OVER the last week officers from Cunnamulla and surrounding stations have been patrolling the QLD/ NSW border in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Officers would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding during this time of unprecedent change.