Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STILL OPEN, BUT FLOODING: Photo of the Cunningham Highway closure late last year.
STILL OPEN, BUT FLOODING: Photo of the Cunningham Highway closure late last year.
News

CUNNINGHAM HIGHWAY FLOOD: Car over embankment

Bianca Hrovat
17th Jan 2020 6:27 PM | Updated: 6:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 6:35: The Cunningham Highway closed due to flash flooding at 6.30pm this evening.

All lanes are blocked from the top of the Gap to Lake Moogerah Rd.

Motorists may divert through Toowoomba.

EARLIER: MOTORISTS planning a weekend trip are advised to exercise caution after a car fell down an embankment at the Main Range near Cunningham's Gap.

The single vehicle incident happened just past the helipad at around 3.30 this afternoon and "may have occurred as a result of the weather", according to a spokesman from the Queensland Police Service.

Prolonged rainfall is flowing onto all four lanes of the Cunningham Highway, requiring the closure of one, flooded eastbound lane.

According to both the Department of Transport and Main Roads and QPS, the highway remains open at this time, though delays are expected.

More to come.

cunningham highway flash flood flooding
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Over 100 people join outback search for elderly lady

        premium_icon Over 100 people join outback search for elderly lady

        News Over 20 people, choppers and motorbikes are scouring the remote property.

        Rocky hairdresser’s NY career highlight

        premium_icon Rocky hairdresser’s NY career highlight

        News Beef City hairdresser offered one of the world’s biggest styling gigs.

        Plan to train ADF members to fight fires at major CQ base

        premium_icon Plan to train ADF members to fight fires at major CQ base

        News Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig is encouraging the ADF to upskill in firefighting at...

        Changes to firey’s compo requests revealed

        premium_icon Changes to firey’s compo requests revealed

        News The government is stream-lining the compensation application process for...