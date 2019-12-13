Cup atmosphere tense as stars get physical

Patrick Reed of the United States team plays a shot during Thursday four-ball matches on day one of the 2019 Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne, Thursday, December 12, 2019. (AAP Image/Scott Barbour) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Patrick Reed of the United States team plays a shot during Thursday four-ball matches on day one of the 2019 Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne, Thursday, December 12, 2019. (AAP Image/Scott Barbour) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Controversial US golfer Patrick Reed and outspoken Aussie Cameron Smith's verbal stoush has turned physical, with the pair reportedly clashing during day one of the Presidents Cup.

Smith labelled Reed a cheat after the Texan was penalised two strokes during a tournament last week for improving his lie when he moved sand with his practise swing.

Reed denied it was intentional, with Smith calling the justification "bulls**t".

Cameron Smith congratulates Hideki Matsuyama after the Japanese star beat Patrick Reed.

Smith said their friendship appeared over after Reed ignored him during the practice rounds, adding there was "tension" between the pair. That bubbled over during the fourball at Royal Melbourne despite Smith left out of play on the opening day.

According to Australian Golf Digest, the pair ran into each other - literally - after Reed left the fifth green.

Watched by Smith, the Texan nailed a birdie to halve the hole and then made a beeline to Smith on his way to the next hole.

"While no words were apparently exchanged between the two players, they were seen deliberately bumping into each other in clash of shoulders, with one witness referring to it as a love tap that drew a wry grin from Smith," Golf Digest said.

Fan Anthony Roberts with a shovel for Patrick Reed.

Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, copped it verbally from the first tee, with fans reacting with a massive boo when he was introduced.

"Hey Reed, are you really going to make your caddie carry 14 clubs and a shovel?" yelled one wag.

Reed's first drive rolled into a bunker, much to the delight of the packed gallery.

Reed almost got the last laugh when he potted a birdie on the 16th for he and US partner Webb Simpson to draw level in their match.

But Japan's Hideki Matsuyama responded with the same on the next as the Internationals held on for the one up win.

Reed can expect more tension from the Internationals on day two after being drawn to face Marc Leishman.

The Australian was also very critical of Reed's actions, describing it as "pretty ordinary" and saying he had brought any taunts on himself.

It was a tough day at the office for the American.