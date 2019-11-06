Cup flop: The race that didn’t stop the nation

There was a significant slump in free-to-air television ratings, on-course attendance and betting turnover on Australia’s most famous race won by Vow And Declare.

The Melbourne Cup was the race that didn't stop the nation on Tuesday.

There was a significant slump in free-to-air television ratings, on-course attendance and betting turnover on Australia's most famous race won by local stayer Vow And Declare.

Channel 10's coverage of the Melbourne Cup achieved a national viewing audience of 1.92 million viewers compared to 2.5 million when Channel 7 showed the race last year.

In the five key capital city markets, the free-to-air audience was well down on 2018 figures.

Melbourne's average was 662,000 compared to 997,000 last year. Sydney had 269,000 viewers (down from 372,000), Brisbane 191,000 (down from 227,000), Adelaide 88,000 (down from 104,000) and Perth 114,000 (down from 136,000).

Jockey Craig Williams holds the Melbourne Cup after winning on Vow And Declare. Picture: AAP/James Ross

The Melbourne Cup Carnival is being broadcast this spring by Channel 10 as part of a five-year, $100 million deal with the Victoria Racing Club. The free-to-air ratings of Derby Day were also considerably less than 2018 figures.

Despite brilliant sunshine on Cup Day, the Flemington crowd fell for the fourth year in a row to 81,408 - the lowest since 1995 when Doriemus won in very wet conditions.

Tabcorp's wagering business, TAB, held $160.7 million in betting turnover on Tuesday's Flemington meeting including $106 million in bets on the Melbourne Cup.

TAB turnover on the Melbourne Cup meeting was down 5.9 per cent on last year. Excluding the Melbourne Cup, turnover on the meeting was down 1.5 per cent.

The field sprints for the post. Picture: (AAP/James Ross

Victorian Racing Minister Martin Pakula said there were been a range of factors that had contributed to the worrying decline in the key metrics for the Melbourne Cup including pop star Taylor Swift cancelling her appearance.

"I think the Taylor Swift thing didn't help this year," Mr Pakula told Melbourne's 3AW. "I think a lot of people bought tickets and then had them refunded."

The recent ABC 7.30 Report which showed graphic images of cruelty to ex-racehorses is also thought to have contributed to the downturn in interest on the Melbourne Cup.

Mr Pakula said: "It's been a tough month for racing so I think a lot of once-a-year racegoers have probably made the decision not to go this year."

The Minister also felt the programming clashes between Sydney and Melbourne race meetings this spring has had an impact.

It was the lowest Melbourne Cup crowd since 1995. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty

"I think a better effort on animal welfare will bring people back and I think settling the rivalry with NSW so we're maximising each other's product rather than dividing it I think will have an impact as well," he said.

VRC chief executive Neil Wilson conceded the recent wet weather and a damp 2018 Cup Day may have impacted on patrons' decision-making leading into this year's race.

"We would have liked it (the Cup crowd) to have been a bit more, but we've had 160,000 over two days," Wilson said. "They are the two biggest race days since last year's Melbourne Cup, and there is still a massive gap between the next biggest race days."

The Golden Eagle meeting at Rosehill last Saturday was shown on Channel 7 and attracted a national audience of 255,000 while the Victoria Derby on Channel 10 had 234,000 viewers.

An analysis of the entire telecasts shows the full day coverage of the Victoria Derby meeting attracted an average of 151,000 viewers compared to 148,000 on Channel 7.

There were 20,756 race fans at Rosehill for the inaugural Golden Eagle while Flemington had more than 80,000 on Derby Day.

John Paul Young didn’t WOW like Tay Tay. Picture: David Caird

Sydney's spring carnival has also attracted robust betting turnover figures on The Everest at Randwick last month when 40,912 attended Randwick for the world's richest sprint race.

The commercial broadcasters will go head-to-head again next Saturday with Channel 7 showing the Golden Gift meeting at Rosehill while Channel 10 hosts Stakes Day, the final day of the Melbourne Cup Carnival.

However, Mr Pakula's comments don't explain the nationwide drop in viewership on Channel 10's Melbourne Cup Day coverage given Sydney staged a minor race meeting only on Tuesday.

Vow And Declare's win at least gave Australian racing fans something to cheer about as the young stayer held off a wave of international runners to win the Melbourne.

"It's great to have a local winner because I think that will regenerate a bit of enthusiasm, when you've got local horses that people have seen race and have a bit of an emotional investment in,'' Mr Pakula said.

Danny O'Brien, who trains Vow And Declare, said he was happy to have injected some Australian flavour into this year's Cup.

"It's certainly a much more difficult race to win as an Australian than it was 10 years ago, let alone 20 or 25 years ago," O'Brien said.

"I'm really glad that (Tuesday) threw up a bit of an Aussie flavour to it so everyone still feels like it's our Cup," O'Brien said.