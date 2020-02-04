Cupid’s arrow: A great debate to settle the score

Enjoy Valentines Day at the Frenchville Sports Club with a big debate to settle the score. Picture: Dylan Robinson

TWO teams will face off against each other in an ultimate debate to decide the relevance of Valentine’s Day.

As thousands of lovebirds across Central Queensland rekindle their love for each other on February 14, a group of panellists will argue if the popular occasion has reached its used-by date. It’s all in the name of love as the Frenchville Sports Club in North Rockhampton hosts the ultimate fundraiser for a worthy cause.

Red Shield Appeal’s committee chair, Grant Cassidy said “we decided on a theme which would stimulate a great amount of fun and laughter”.

The two teams will consist of News Corp Regional Manager Simon Irwin, Meghan Rothery from Maurice Blackburn Lawyers, retired physician Dr Fred Keating, Peter Gunn, Edwina Andrew from UnitingCare and Ian Milne.

They’ll join an estimated 250 guests which are expected to watch the ‘for’ and ‘against’ teams battle it out in the name of charity.

Meanwhile, funds raised will stay in the Central Queensland community and be put towards several programs ranging from alcohol and drug rehabilitation to natural disasters.

Individual tickets include a two course dinner and a welcome drink for $85, while tables of ten cost $850.

This group of talent across various fields will be adjudicated by Mark Shaw.

The fun won’t stop once the debate has been called, an ultimate trivia challenge will follow the discussion.

Valuable sponsor, Travel Associated has donated a $2000 travel voucher to be given to the raffle winner.

The great debate will be hosted at Frenchville Sports Club from 6.30pm.

For bookings and inquiries, contact Judy on 0428 943 773.