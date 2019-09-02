Curtain closes on a troubled Capras season

BJ Aufaga-Toomaga for Central Queensland Capras in action againstMackay Cutters in their Intrust Super Cup match at Gladstone's Marley Brown Oval, 13 July 2019.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Burleigh Bears defeated the Central Queensland Capras 30-12 at Browne Park on Saturday, marking the end of a troubled season for the CQ side.

The Capras showed heart early and seemed a serious contender during the first half.

Capras opened scoring in the third minute after after the ball was fed to youngster Gabe Hamson, who crossed for his second career try in two weeks.

Burleigh didn't take long to get on the board. In the 12th minute Jamal Fogerty assisted Josh Berkers with a defensive overlap to get him across.

The Bears kept up the pressure and at 18th minute, Kurtis Rowe broke the line before passing outside to Tyronne Roberts-Davis who scored after an impressive 70m charge to the line.

The Bears were given numerous glimpses but the Capras were able to restrict Bears' scoring. At the half time break, there was only a try in it.

Fans erupted at the eight-minute mark of the second half as a cross-field kick by Tremaine Brown was collected by Ayden Cooper who found the line and put the home side back in the lead.

It only took the Bears five minutes to respond as Connor Toia scored underneath the posts, and the Bear's stranglehold tightened as Kurtis Rowe crossed the chalk shortly after.

Luke Page sealed the Capras' fate in the 68th minute mark, breaking Central's goal-line defence to cement the 30-12 result.

The loss marks the end of Capras' season, finishing on the bottom of the ladder, having only won one, drawn one and lost 21.