Couple to stand trial over alleged manslaughter

Curtis Powell was found dead in a home at Mackenzie in July 2015.

A REGISTERED nurse and her partner have been committed to stand trial over the alleged manslaughter of their 10-year-old nephew three years ago.

Jodie Maree Powell and James Burnham were committed to trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court over the alleged manslaughter of 10-year-old Curtis Powell.

The pair are charged with manslaughter, child cruelty and interfering with a corpse over the death of the boy at Mackenzie, south of Brisbane, in July 2015.

Police allege Curtis died from pneumonia after Powell Burnham failed to seek medical attention for the boy.

During an unsuccessful bail application in 2016, the court heard Powell had been was appointed Curtis' carer by the Department of Child Safety in 2008.

During the application, Justice John Bond said the child had more than 200 bruises and marks on his body, some of which were "consistent with restraints being used" at the time of his death.

Justice Bond said the child also had many absences from school.

Powell, who was once was the head of infection control and prevention at Brisbane's Mater Hospital, has been on remand since her arrest in 2016.

Burnham, who worked as a chef at the Mater Hospital childcare centre when arrested, remains on bail.

At the completion of the pair's committal hearing held in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday, Burnham pleaded not guilty to all three counts.

Powell has not yet entered a plea.

They will face trial at a date yet to be determined.