‘Curve smashed’: QLD records zero new cases

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
30th Apr 2020 9:47 AM

 

Queensland continues to smash the coronavirus curve with zero new cases again recorded on Thursday.

The state's tally still sits at 1,033 with 943 of those sufferers now recovered.

Tragically, six Queenslanders have died from the virus during the pandemic.

More than 108,000 tests have been conducted.

 

 

Just one new case was recorded on Wednesday and that was from a person returning from an overseas trip.

Queensland has recorded no new cases again today. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Health Minister Steven Miles will give an update at 12.15pm from the Sunshine Coast.

It comes as Queensland scientists lead the world in edging closer to a vaccine with UQ researchers confident millions of doses of the cure could be in mass production within months.

 

Originally published as 'Curve smashed': QLD records zero new cases

 

