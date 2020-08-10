Menu
37 Hardacre Street, Wandal.
Custom-built home sells within a week

Timothy Cox
10th Aug 2020 7:00 PM
WITHIN a week of being on the market, a Rockhampton house custom-built for accessibility sold to a couple in its 70s for more than $475,000 – and real estate agent Todd Brandon says similarly-designed homes could soon become more common.

On top of what its brochure calls a “luxury” floor plan, the property at 37 Hardacre St was designed through and through for the elderly.

It has lever-style taps, towel racks that double as handrails, wide doors and corridors, and no large steps at entrances.

The kitchen.
McGrath Estate Agents principal Todd Brandon said the stereotypes for accessible homes were “totally broken” by the design.

“My initial perception was that I was going to go into a very ugly home that was wheelchair accessible and had all these safety features everywhere,” he said.

“But when I went to 37 Hardacre Street, I was really, really excited for what [the designer] had done.

“It’s not only functional, but it’s beautiful.”

One of three bedrooms.
Mr Brandon said such homes were attractive to elderly buyers who did not want to live in retirement homes.

He called the preference of owning one’s own house and potentially having personal delivery of aged care, the ability to “age in place”.

“I think in places like south Rockhampton where the majority of the properties are over large blocks, it’ll become more of a popular thing,” Mr Brandon said.

“They move into a home that’s theirs; they still own it. There’s a great relationship between the design and the features on offer.

“That’s the Australian dream and it doesn’t change for elderly people.”

The fast sale indicated an improvement in Rockhampton’s housing market more generally.

“There’s a lot more confidence in the property market,” Mr Brandon said.

“Sales have increased. The sentiment is that prices are going up, which is good.

“It’s wonderful to see positive growth in our real estate market.”

accessibility custom-built house mcgrath real estate rockhampton real estate
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

